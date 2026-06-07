Egyptian, Qatari Foreign Ministers Review Proposed US-Iran Agreement And Gaza Ceasefire Terms

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt and Qatar are working to bridge views in ongoing negotiations between the United States and Iran, as the two nations' foreign ministers met on Sunday to discuss proposed elements of the agreement aimed at ending regional conflict.

Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty received Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

According to Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the officials reviewed the US-Iran negotiation track and joint Egyptian-Qatari efforts to support the process. The mediation aims to reach consensus understandings that lead to de-escalation, end the ongoing war, and restore regional security and stability.

Regarding the Palestinian issue, the two ministers emphasised the importance of implementing the requirements of the first phase of President Trump's plan. This phase includes the entry of humanitarian aid and early recovery supplies, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and hospitals, and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, Khallaf stated.

The ministers also stressed the need to empower the National Committee for the Management of Gaza to exercise its temporary duties from within the Strip. Furthermore, they highlighted the importance of deploying an international stabilisation force to monitor the ceasefire, ultimately leading to the empowerment of the Palestinian people to exercise their right to self-determination and establish an independent state on the June 4, 1967 borders.

Khallaf added that the meeting addressed ways to strengthen joint cooperation across various fields, with both sides affirming the importance of building on the growing momentum in Egyptian-Qatari relations.

The ministers concluded the meeting by agreeing to continue close coordination and consultation on various regional issues to achieve common interests and safeguard Arab national security.