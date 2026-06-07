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Egypt Advances Electricity Market Reform Through Partnership With Nexus Analytica

Egypt Advances Electricity Market Reform Through Partnership With Nexus Analytica


2026-06-07 11:05:27
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, Mahmoud Esmat, has held talks with Nexus Analytica to explore cooperation on developing the regulatory framework governing the country's electricity market, as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen governance, transparency, and private-sector participation in the power sector.

The discussions focused on establishing the regulatory rules and operational mechanisms required under Egypt's Electricity Law to organize electricity generation, transmission, and distribution activities while promoting greater transparency, competition, and institutional efficiency.

During the meeting, Esmat reviewed Nexus Analytica's expertise in energy-sector digitalisation, electricity market planning, energy data analytics, renewable energy performance monitoring, power purchase agreement management, and forecasting solutions aimed at improving both technical and financial performance.

The minister said the government is pressing ahead with a comprehensive restructuring programme for the electricity sector designed to improve service quality, enhance operational efficiency, achieve financial sustainability, and create a more attractive environment for investment.

“We are taking the necessary measures to manage the electricity market in a way that ensures fair competition, enhances operational efficiency, achieves financial sustainability, and attracts further investments,” Esmat said.

He added that the Electricity Law provides greater opportunities for investors to play an active role in the market while reinforcing the responsibilities of regulatory authorities in overseeing operations and ensuring compliance with market rules and standards.

According to Esmat, the planned reforms form part of a broader strategy to modernise Egypt's electricity sector, accelerate the expansion of renewable energy capacity, improve energy efficiency, and align the country's energy system with global trends toward clean energy and competitive power markets.

He noted that these measures are expected to support Egypt's ambition of becoming a leading regional energy hub by fostering a more dynamic, efficient, and investment-friendly electricity market.

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Daily News Egypt

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