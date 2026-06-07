2026 Sohn Montreal: Stempoint's Michelle Ross - Biotech The Market Punished Could Triple

MENAFN - ValueWalk) Michelle Ross opened the best-idea session at the 2026 Sohn Montreal Investment Conference to a friendly crowd. The CIO and managing partner of StemPoint Capital is a biotech specialist firm which is located in Montreal;“It's wonderful to be home,” she said.

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The company and the drug Why the patent cliff drives the thesis The sell-off, and what actually happened Valuation and the price target

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She used the slot to defend a name the market had just savaged. Earlier in the week the stock fell 40% in a sharp, single-session sell-off after a trial readout buried some unsettling lines at the bottom of an otherwise strong press release. Ross thinks the reaction was a textbook biotech overreaction, the kind the right investor base can exploit. The drug at the center of it is an oral pill for Crohn's and colitis that, by her account, has shown better efficacy than any infusion or injectable to date.

Her pitch sat on two themes she argued matter for the whole sector. Biotech is one of the largest beneficiaries of AI in drug development, she said, because AI lets researchers read enormous datasets quickly and find new uses for a single molecule, a“pipeline in a product” that stretches patent life out for years. And big pharma is staring down a patent cliff with no internal answer, which she believes sets up one of the strongest M&A tailwinds the sector has seen in years.

StemPoint Capital is a biotech-focused investment firm that concentrates on small and mid-cap drug developers, the corner of healthcare where reading the science, the regulatory path, and trial data can create an edge generalists lack. Ross founded it after investing at Soros Fund Management, Point State Capital, and the biotech specialist Sphera.