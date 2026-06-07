2026 Sohn Montreal: Oasis Management's Seth Fischer Lines Up Seven Japanese Activist Targets Ahead Of Proxy Season
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- Why Japan, and why now Kadokawa: a gaming crown jewel run for volume, not value Kyocera: a real moat smothered by everything around it Tokyo Steel: nepotism, idle furnaces, and a data-center fix SMS: a growth story without a plan Comsys, Exeo, and Mirait: the NTT contractors stuck in yesterday The risks
His opening slide read“Japan is back.” The Nikkei closed the night before at 67,640, well above its 1989 bubble peak, and Fischer credited a decade of governance reform for shifting the mood from accepting a sub-5% return on equity and a price under book value toward holding boards accountable. The timing matters, because most Japanese companies hold their annual meetings in a single late-June window that hands an activist a hard deadline.
See: Hedge Fund Management is Not a 9-5 Job: Interview With Oasis Management's Seth Fischer
Rather than pitch one stock, Fischer laid out seven names Oasis is engaged with, each a business he says has a real franchise buried under poor leadership, over-diversification, or entrenched directors. He thinks the upside in some runs past 100% if the boards change. The thesis: these companies are cheap because they are badly run, and Oasis intends to do something about it before the meetings close.
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