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Qatar, Egypt Co-Ordinate On De-Escalation


2026-06-07 11:02:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Sunday with Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Co-operation and Egyptian Expatriates Badr Abdelatty.

They discussed co-operation between the two countries, along with ways to support and strengthen it. Also discussed were mediation efforts between the US and Iran, in addition to the developments in Lebanon, the Gaza Strip, and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting also addressed coordinating efforts to support mediation aimed at reducing escalation, which contributes to strengthening security and stability in the region.

The prime minister voiced the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to reaching a sustainable agreement that prevents renewed escalation.

US Iran mediation efforts Palestinian territories

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Gulf Times

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