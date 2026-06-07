Qatar Equestrian Federation To Hold Future Riders Summer Programme From June 28

The Qatar Equestrian Federation (QEF) will launch its Future Riders Summer Programme on June 28, with the initiative running for two months at the Future Riders School located within the federation's premises.

The programme is open to boys and girls aged between 4 and 17 and will be delivered by a team of highly qualified and experienced equestrian instructors in a safe and supportive learning environment. Each training session will last 40 minutes.

The programme aims to teach equestrian skills in an engaging and enjoyable manner while incorporating a range of recreational, sporting and cultural activities. These activities are designed to develop participants' abilities, enhance their self-confidence and provide a well-rounded summer experience.

QEF President Bader bin Mohammed al-Darwish said the summer programme is one of the Federation's key annual initiatives, aimed at making productive use of the school holidays while strengthening young people's connection to equestrian sport.

"The programme provides a safe and stimulating environment under the supervision of a select group of qualified trainers, allowing participants to develop their skills and gain valuable experience in equestrianism," he said.

Al-Darwish added that the programme offers participants the opportunity to learn the fundamentals of riding while developing their physical and mental abilities and embracing values such as discipline, responsibility and self-confidence.

"These qualities help prepare a promising generation of riders capable of carrying forward the tradition of excellence in this prestigious sport," he said.

He noted that equestrianism remains an integral part of Qatari identity and heritage, and that the Federation is committed to instilling these values in younger generations while expanding the sport's presence within the community.

Al-Darwish also highlighted the Federation's ongoing efforts to enhance the programme each year through improvements to its training content and teaching methods, in line with international best practice and the expectations of participants and their families.

"This continuous development reflects the Federation's commitment to providing a comprehensive educational experience that nurtures talent and fosters a lasting passion for equestrian sport," he added.

Qatar Equestrian Federation Equestrian Future Riders Summer Programme