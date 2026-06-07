New Rules Give Qatari Families Room To Grow

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatari families can now build higher, extend further and reshape their homes more freely under sweeping new rules approved by the Minister of Municipality.

His Excellency Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah al-Attiyah has issued a decision overhauling the 1989 regulations on architectural standards for buildings, introducing more than 20 changes to the rules governing residential villas and palaces. The aim, the minister's ministry said Sunday, is to give citizens more flexible options for designing and expanding their homes while protecting family privacy and the country's architectural character.

The ministry described the move as one of the most extensive reviews of villa and palace requirements in years, following a full study of what families need and the difficulties they face when building. The goal, it said, is greater family stability and better use of residential plots.

The headline changes affect how high homes can rise. Villas may now reach 16 metres, including the rooftop structure, while palaces can stand between 17 and 25 metres depending on plot size and design. For the first time, owners may add a single internal mezzanine floor inside villas and palaces.

The rules also free up how homes can be laid out. A villa's ground floor can now be extended right up to the neighbouring boundary, subject to controls, and a first floor may be built above the external majlis, the guest reception hall, or over annexes. Families may also create a self-contained internal suite for a relative, and a separate service staircase for domestic staff and maintenance.

The external majlis itself can rise to between 7.5 and 10 metres, with the option of a mezzanine, and an external annex may gain a first floor of up to 7.5 metres.

To make fuller use of plots, several setback rules have been eased: a villa's first floor may now project up to two metres into the front setback, with side and rear setbacks reduced under planning controls. Decorative architectural projections are also allowed.

On privacy, villa boundary walls may now reach 3.40 metres and palace walls five metres. Homeowners may also fit mail and delivery boxes to their outer walls under set specifications.

The ministry said the rules will apply uniformly across all municipalities and take effect once the decision is published in the Official Gazette. A workshop will be held for consultants and engineering firms to explain how the changes will be put into practice, in line with the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

The Qatar Society of Engineers (QSE) welcomed the decision, numbered (108) of 2026, calling it a significant step towards improving the residential environment and offering families more flexible solutions in step with modern living.

In a statement Sunday, the society said the higher villas, mezzanine floors, expanded annexes and reception areas, eased setbacks and regulated extensions would together help citizens make the best use of their land while balancing privacy, comfort and functionality.

QSE said it supported all efforts to develop the construction and housing sector, and thanked the ministry for its work in keeping building regulations abreast of the country's urban growth.

Its board chairperson, Eng Amna Mohammed al-Naama, said the changes reflected an advanced vision of urban planning attuned to the real needs of the Qatari family. The greater design flexibility, she said, would promote quality of life and family stability and spare residents complex or costly building solutions.

Allowing mezzanine floors, ancillary structures and reception areas, along with an independent internal suite for a family member and the new rules on heights and setbacks, would let engineers and consulting offices produce more creative and efficient designs, al-Naama added. This, she said, would keep pace with the nation's urban development and raise both functional and investment value, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

The ministry said the rules will apply uniformly across all municipalities and take effect once the decision is published in the Official Gazette. A workshop will be held for consultants and engineering firms to explain how the changes will be put into practice.

Minister of Municipality architectural standards family privacy