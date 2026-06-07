Qatar In Global Top 10 In Everyday AI Use

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar has ranked among the world's top ten nations for the practical use of artificial intelligence in everyday life, according to newly released Microsoft data for the first quarter of 2026.

The country's AI market reached around $59mn in 2026, nearly doubling from about $31mn in 2022, the Tasmu Digital Valley platform reported.

Aligned with Qatar National Vision 2030, the country has pursued a systematic investment strategy across sectors including construction, energy and public administration. Its AI framework rests on six pillars: education, talent development, ethics, governance, scientific research and data management - and productivity gains have already been identified in International Monetary Fund analyses.

The impact has become increasingly visible through the Qatar Smart Program (Tasmu), which has improved mobility solutions and expanded digital services for citizens and residents alike.

Several institutions have led the integration of AI into daily life, including Qatar Foundation, Hamad Bin Khalifa University and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. At this year's Web Summit, Qatar Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Scale AI to establish a regional centre for AI development and nurture Qatari talent. The ministry has also forged partnerships with global firms, including a co-operation agreement with PwC Middle East and OpenAI.

Commenting on the developments, Non-Resident Fellow at the Middle East Council on Global Affairs Nayef al-Nabit told Qatar News Agency (QNA) that success should not be measured by usage rates alone, but by the readiness of institutions and society to engage with technological change responsibly.

The greatest challenge, he said, was not the speed of adoption but the establishment of regulatory frameworks capable of ensuring AI is used responsibly and sustainably. He argued that investment in digital infrastructure should be viewed as a long-term bet on Qatar's competitiveness and economic resilience.

Looking ahead, al-Nabit expected skills such as critical thinking, analytical reasoning and continuous learning to grow in value, stressing that investment in human capital would remain the decisive factor in realising AI's benefits. Countries advance not merely by acquiring technology, he concluded, but by cultivating societies equipped to engage with change.

Qatar's digital transformation began in 2003 with the launch of its e-government portal, advancing through the Qatar Digital Government 2020 Strategy in 2014. Today it continues to promote digital entrepreneurship through bodies such as the Digital Incubation Center and Tasmu Accelerator.

Artificial Intelligence Microsoft data Tasmu Digital Valley