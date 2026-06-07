The $60,000 Texas Homestead Boost Every Homeowner Over 65 Should Claim

MENAFN - Saving Advice) The national average property tax bill for single-family homes is about $4,427 annually, reflecting an effective tax rate of 0.90% of the home's value. However, it can vary widely by state. Alabama's property taxes hover around 0.38%, and New Jersey's is the highest at 2.23%. Texas ranks up there too, with an effective average property tax rate of roughly 1.31 $ to 1.80 $ per $100 of appraised property value. Rates vary from county to county, but for homeowners over 65, the annual cost can be quite a burden.

Luckily, state officials have made steps to provide older residents with a property tax break. If you're a Texas homeowner who is 65 or older, here is what you need to know.

Understanding the $60,000 Over-65 Homestead Exemption

Texas lawmakers significantly expanded the over-65 homestead exemption in recent years. The exemption for school district taxes increased from $10,000 to $60,000 of a home's appraised value, providing much larger tax savings for qualifying homeowners. This exemption is available in addition to the standard Texas homestead exemption, meaning seniors can stack the benefits together. For many homeowners, the combined exemptions can reduce taxable value by as much as $200,000 for school tax purposes.

The Tax Freeze Benefit Many Seniors Overlook

The exemption itself is valuable, but another feature may be even more important. Once a homeowner qualifies for the over-65 exemption, Texas law generally freezes the school district portion of their property taxes at a certain level. This means future increases in home values won't continue driving school taxes higher year after year. For homeowners concerned about long-term affordability, this provides valuable predictability and peace of mind. Many seniors discover that the tax freeze ultimately saves them far more than the exemption alone.

Who Qualifies for the Exemption

Eligibility is relatively straightforward. You must own and occupy the home as your primary residence and be age 65 or older. The exemption applies to residence homesteads rather than rental properties, vacation homes, or investment real estate. Homeowners become eligible during the year they turn 65 and may apply once they meet the age requirement. In many cases, benefits can be applied retroactively if the application is submitted within the allowable timeframe.

How to Apply and Avoid Missing Out

One reason some homeowners miss out on this benefit is because they assume it happens automatically. In reality, most seniors must file an application with their local county appraisal district. The process is generally free and often requires the same form used for homestead exemption applications. Applications can usually be submitted online, by mail, or in person depending on the county. The Texas Comptroller notes that exemption applications are generally filed through local appraisal districts, with many deadlines falling before May 1. While it's too late this year in most cases, it's never too early to get a head start for 2027.

Additional Benefits Beyond Lower Taxes

The over-65 exemption may unlock other protections that many homeowners don't realize exist. Texas law allows certain qualifying seniors to defer property taxes under specific circumstances, providing additional flexibility during financial hardship. Some local taxing entities may also offer additional optional exemptions beyond the statewide minimums. Depending on where you live, these local benefits can further reduce your overall property-tax burden. It's worth checking with your county appraisal district to learn about programs available in your area.

Don't Leave This Texas Tax Break Unclaimed

Too many Texas homeowners reach retirement age without realizing they qualify for substantial property-tax relief. The expanded $60,000 over-65 exemption, combined with the standard homestead exemption and tax-freeze protections, can create meaningful savings for years to come. The application process is relatively simple, and the potential financial benefits are significant. If you or a family member recently turned 65, now is the time to verify that every available exemption has been claimed.

Have you claimed your Texas over-65 homestead exemption, or were you surprised to learn about this tax break? Share your experience in the comments below!