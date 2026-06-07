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Innergroup Appoints Neha Bubna To Accelerate AI-Driven Content Production At Innerstudio
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- InnerGroup has appointed Neha Bubna as VP Production, strengthening the AI and technology capability of InnerStudio, its offshore creative production studio. Neha will lead the adoption of AI, automation, and workflow technology to scale content production and drive efficiencies for InnerGroup clients, working alongside Rob Andrews, EVP Global Content, who leads InnerStudio. The appointment marks a new chapter for InnerStudio, placing AI, automation, and intelligent agents at the center of how it delivers for clients.
In-house marketing teams are producing more content, across more channels, with the same or fewer resources. Most have started experimenting with AI. Few have integrated it into how their production operations actually run. The gap between pilot and practice is where time, money, and quality are being lost.
InnerStudio was built to close that gap. Designed specifically for how in-house teams brief, approve, and deliver work, every client works with a dedicated pod – a consistent team focused on their brand, not a rotating pool of resources. The pod gets to know the brand, its standards, and the way the client works.
Neha's role is to go further by fast-tracking the integration of new AI and automation tools so that clients move from experimentation to production-ready practice. InnerStudio is founded on over two decades of offshore creative production infrastructure through EKCS, and covers print, digital, video, CGI, packaging, copy, translation, web design, and retouching.
Neha is a specialist in hybrid and offshore delivery models with experience across Interpublic Group (currently part of Omnicom), WPP, Publicis Groupe, and Tag Worldwide, where she built and led end-to-end creative production solutions for global clients, improving production cycle times, scaling offshore delivery, and driving consistency across markets. She brings a strong track record of improving production operations through process innovation and technology adoption.
“The organizations winning at in-house content are building real production infrastructure, consistent teams, smart platforms, and AI-powered operations designed around how they actually work. InnerStudio is already that. My focus is on accelerating the technology layer so clients can produce more, faster, without compromising on quality or consistency.”
Neha Bubna, VP Production, InnerGroup
“InnerStudio gives in-house teams something the market has lacked: a production partner that actually understands how they work and is built to keep pace with how fast the technology is moving. Neha brings the operational depth and delivery experience to make sure our clients get the best of what InnerStudio can deliver. As we incorporate automation and intelligent agents into how we work, her experience running complex production operations at scale is exactly what we need.”
Rob Andrews, EVP Global Content, InnerGroup
Andrews leads InnerStudio and has been with InnerGroup since launch. With a career spanning WPP and Omnicom agencies, design studios in London and India, and Deloitte Digital's Content Supply Chain practice, he has sat on all sides of the content problem, and understands what it takes to get it right.
About InnerGroup
InnerGroup is a global in-house marketing operations company that helps brands build and run effective internal marketing functions through operations advisory, talent sourcing, and creative production. An EKCS company, InnerGroup operates across the US, UK, Canada, India, and Australia.
In-house marketing teams are producing more content, across more channels, with the same or fewer resources. Most have started experimenting with AI. Few have integrated it into how their production operations actually run. The gap between pilot and practice is where time, money, and quality are being lost.
InnerStudio was built to close that gap. Designed specifically for how in-house teams brief, approve, and deliver work, every client works with a dedicated pod – a consistent team focused on their brand, not a rotating pool of resources. The pod gets to know the brand, its standards, and the way the client works.
Neha's role is to go further by fast-tracking the integration of new AI and automation tools so that clients move from experimentation to production-ready practice. InnerStudio is founded on over two decades of offshore creative production infrastructure through EKCS, and covers print, digital, video, CGI, packaging, copy, translation, web design, and retouching.
Neha is a specialist in hybrid and offshore delivery models with experience across Interpublic Group (currently part of Omnicom), WPP, Publicis Groupe, and Tag Worldwide, where she built and led end-to-end creative production solutions for global clients, improving production cycle times, scaling offshore delivery, and driving consistency across markets. She brings a strong track record of improving production operations through process innovation and technology adoption.
“The organizations winning at in-house content are building real production infrastructure, consistent teams, smart platforms, and AI-powered operations designed around how they actually work. InnerStudio is already that. My focus is on accelerating the technology layer so clients can produce more, faster, without compromising on quality or consistency.”
Neha Bubna, VP Production, InnerGroup
“InnerStudio gives in-house teams something the market has lacked: a production partner that actually understands how they work and is built to keep pace with how fast the technology is moving. Neha brings the operational depth and delivery experience to make sure our clients get the best of what InnerStudio can deliver. As we incorporate automation and intelligent agents into how we work, her experience running complex production operations at scale is exactly what we need.”
Rob Andrews, EVP Global Content, InnerGroup
Andrews leads InnerStudio and has been with InnerGroup since launch. With a career spanning WPP and Omnicom agencies, design studios in London and India, and Deloitte Digital's Content Supply Chain practice, he has sat on all sides of the content problem, and understands what it takes to get it right.
About InnerGroup
InnerGroup is a global in-house marketing operations company that helps brands build and run effective internal marketing functions through operations advisory, talent sourcing, and creative production. An EKCS company, InnerGroup operates across the US, UK, Canada, India, and Australia.
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