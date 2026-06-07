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Backed By Key National Agencies, Philsec Returns To Manila To Deepen Cybersecurity Resilience Across Sectors
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The Philippines' cybersecurity market, valued at USD 261.5 million in 2025, is on track to nearly triple by 2032 as the country continues expanding its digital economy across banking, healthcare, government services, and critical infrastructure. However, with such rapid growth comes an equally sharp increase in cyber threats targeting both the private sector and public institutions - making coordinated action between government, industry and law enforcement more critical than ever.
Set to return on 30 June – 1 July 2026 for a highly anticipated sixth edition, PhilSec, the country's leading cybersecurity summit, will convene at the prestigious Manila Marriott Hotel for two power-packed days of strategic dialogue, cross-industry collaboration, and advancement of the national cybersecurity ecosystem.
Hosted by the World's No.1 Events Company, Tradepass, this year's edition arrives with unprecedented institutional backing from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Further highlighting the event's growing national significance, PhilSec 2026 will be inaugurated by Usec. Rodil Aniban, Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary for Cybersecurity at DICT.
In line with the strong institutional participation, the confirmed speakers include some of the region's most respected cybersecurity leaders in policy, law enforcement, cyber operations, and international threat intelligence. These experts will lead insightful panel discussions and keynote presentations following a meticulously curated agenda, exploring pressing themes such as cyber threats, national cyber resilience strategies, digital trust, critical infrastructure protection, and the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Confirmed speakers include:
.Alvin Navarro, Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Executive Director, CICC
.George Tardio, Officer-in-Charge, Director – Cybersecurity Bureau, DICT
.Edmund Goh, Head – Asia & South Pacific Cybercrime Operations Desk, INTERPOL
.PMGen Wilson C. Asueta, Director, PNP-ACG
.Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, Cybersecurity Woman Leader and Evangelist, AFP
Alongside the main conference, the event features an exclusive CISO Lounge - an invite-only, closed-door roundtable designed for the country's most senior information security leaders and cybersecurity decision-makers to engage in candid discussions and high-value partnerships.
The summit will also bring together some of the world's leading cybersecurity companies on a massive, vibrant exhibition floor. Industry giants including CrowdStrike, ManageEngine, GitLab, Orca Security, Globe Business, Snyk, Sophos, Energy Logserver, Tenable, Splunk, SANS Institute, Netron, NinjaOne, CyberCube, S2W, NPCore, Aikido Security, SecHard, Radware, Hexnode, CSC, and many more will showcase cutting-edge solutions tailored to address the evolving threat landscape, giving attendees direct access to the tools and technologies shaping the future of enterprise and national cybersecurity.
Speaking ahead of the summit, Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, Cybersecurity Woman Leader and Evangelist at the Armed Forces of the Philippines, highlighted the increasingly complex nature of today's threat environment, stating:“The cybersecurity environment in 2026 has become more complex and dynamic. As digital transformation accelerates across government and critical sectors, so do the risks. Geopolitical tensions, particularly those related to developments in the West Philippine Sea, inevitably spill over into the cyber domain.” Her remarks, timely and insightful, reflect the growing importance of platforms like PhilSec in fostering cross-sector resilience.
On the same note, Edmund Goh, Head of Asia South Pacific – Cybercrime Operations Desk, INTERPOL, emphasized the importance of cyber literacy, stating:“Cyber awareness isn't just important - it's essential. Knowing how to protect yourself and others online is a skill, just like learning how to swim or cross the street safely”
The event will conclude with the industry's most anticipated awards segment better known as the PhilSec Awards 2026, that will feature seven competitive categories and cybersecurity's most reputed minds. The evening will unwind with a celebratory Gala Dinner that will play host to the senior government officials, industry leaders, and global cybersecurity experts for continued engagement and collaboration; ensuring the dialogue continues to shape the country's cybersecurity priorities well beyond the summit.
For more information about the event, log on to:
About Tradepass
Providing access to global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital, and identify the right solution-providers.
As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.
Set to return on 30 June – 1 July 2026 for a highly anticipated sixth edition, PhilSec, the country's leading cybersecurity summit, will convene at the prestigious Manila Marriott Hotel for two power-packed days of strategic dialogue, cross-industry collaboration, and advancement of the national cybersecurity ecosystem.
Hosted by the World's No.1 Events Company, Tradepass, this year's edition arrives with unprecedented institutional backing from the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG), the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Further highlighting the event's growing national significance, PhilSec 2026 will be inaugurated by Usec. Rodil Aniban, Officer-in-Charge and Undersecretary for Cybersecurity at DICT.
In line with the strong institutional participation, the confirmed speakers include some of the region's most respected cybersecurity leaders in policy, law enforcement, cyber operations, and international threat intelligence. These experts will lead insightful panel discussions and keynote presentations following a meticulously curated agenda, exploring pressing themes such as cyber threats, national cyber resilience strategies, digital trust, critical infrastructure protection, and the evolving cybersecurity landscape. Confirmed speakers include:
.Alvin Navarro, Officer-in-Charge, Deputy Executive Director, CICC
.George Tardio, Officer-in-Charge, Director – Cybersecurity Bureau, DICT
.Edmund Goh, Head – Asia & South Pacific Cybercrime Operations Desk, INTERPOL
.PMGen Wilson C. Asueta, Director, PNP-ACG
.Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, Cybersecurity Woman Leader and Evangelist, AFP
Alongside the main conference, the event features an exclusive CISO Lounge - an invite-only, closed-door roundtable designed for the country's most senior information security leaders and cybersecurity decision-makers to engage in candid discussions and high-value partnerships.
The summit will also bring together some of the world's leading cybersecurity companies on a massive, vibrant exhibition floor. Industry giants including CrowdStrike, ManageEngine, GitLab, Orca Security, Globe Business, Snyk, Sophos, Energy Logserver, Tenable, Splunk, SANS Institute, Netron, NinjaOne, CyberCube, S2W, NPCore, Aikido Security, SecHard, Radware, Hexnode, CSC, and many more will showcase cutting-edge solutions tailored to address the evolving threat landscape, giving attendees direct access to the tools and technologies shaping the future of enterprise and national cybersecurity.
Speaking ahead of the summit, Col. Francel Margareth Padilla, Cybersecurity Woman Leader and Evangelist at the Armed Forces of the Philippines, highlighted the increasingly complex nature of today's threat environment, stating:“The cybersecurity environment in 2026 has become more complex and dynamic. As digital transformation accelerates across government and critical sectors, so do the risks. Geopolitical tensions, particularly those related to developments in the West Philippine Sea, inevitably spill over into the cyber domain.” Her remarks, timely and insightful, reflect the growing importance of platforms like PhilSec in fostering cross-sector resilience.
On the same note, Edmund Goh, Head of Asia South Pacific – Cybercrime Operations Desk, INTERPOL, emphasized the importance of cyber literacy, stating:“Cyber awareness isn't just important - it's essential. Knowing how to protect yourself and others online is a skill, just like learning how to swim or cross the street safely”
The event will conclude with the industry's most anticipated awards segment better known as the PhilSec Awards 2026, that will feature seven competitive categories and cybersecurity's most reputed minds. The evening will unwind with a celebratory Gala Dinner that will play host to the senior government officials, industry leaders, and global cybersecurity experts for continued engagement and collaboration; ensuring the dialogue continues to shape the country's cybersecurity priorities well beyond the summit.
For more information about the event, log on to:
About Tradepass
Providing access to global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital, and identify the right solution-providers.
As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.
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