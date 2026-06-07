Petrol, Diesel Prices Today: India Launches E85 Fuel Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru And More
|City
|Petrol (Rs/Litre)
|Diesel (Rs/Litre)
|Delhi
|Rs 102.12
|Rs 95.20
|Mumbai
|Rs 112.21
|Rs 97.83
|Kolkata
|Rs 113.51
|Rs 99.82
|Chennai
|Rs 108.01
|Rs 99.66
|Bengaluru
|Rs 110.89
|Rs 98.80
|Hyderabad
|Rs 115.73
|Rs 103.82
Fuel prices continue to vary across states due to differences in VAT, transportation charges, dealer commissions, and local taxes. Oil marketing companies revise retail fuel prices daily based on global crude oil movements and currency fluctuations.
What Is E85 Fuel?
E85 is a high-ethanol fuel blend containing 80-85% ethanol. The government believes wider adoption of ethanol-based fuels can help reduce oil imports, lower emissions, and improve India's energy security. E85 has initially been introduced at select fuel stations, with expansion planned in phases.
Industry experts note that while E85 is cheaper at the pump, fuel efficiency can differ from conventional petrol, making vehicle compatibility an important factor for consumers. Only approved flex-fuel vehicles should use the new fuel variant.
Global Oil Trends Still Matter
Even as India expands its ethanol programme, domestic petrol and diesel prices remain heavily influenced by global crude oil markets. Rising geopolitical tensions, supply concerns, and fluctuations in international demand continue to impact fuel pricing worldwide.
For now, consumers can expect fuel prices to remain closely linked to both international crude oil trends and the government's broader energy transition strategy. The rollout of E85 represents a significant milestone, but its long-term impact on fuel costs will depend on adoption rates, vehicle compatibility, and global energy markets.
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