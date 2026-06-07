Trump, Netanyahu Hold Phone Talks After Iranian Missile Fire: Israeli State Media

MENAFN - IANS) Jerusalem, June 8 (IANS) US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Sunday after Iran fired missile barrages at Israel in response to airstrikes in Beirut, Israel's state-owned Kan TV news reported.

Neither Netanyahu's nor Trump's office immediately commented on the call.

Before the call, Trump told Israel's Channel 12 News that he would tell Netanyahu not to strike back because he did not want US-Iran ceasefire negotiations to collapse, Xinhua news agency reported.

"What I would suggest to Iran: You've shot your missiles, that's enough," Trump told Fox News. "Get back to the table and make a deal."

Trump also claimed that Washington and Tehran had been close to reaching an agreement before Iran launched the missiles earlier in the day.

"We're very close. I would say an agreement would be signed on Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday of this coming week. And now this takes place," he said.

"It's certainly not going to help negotiations," Trump said.

In another interview with US media outlet Axios, Trump said he will call Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and press him not to retaliate for Iran's missile attack.

"I am going to call Bibi right now and tell him not to retaliate. Each of them had their fun. Israel had its strike, and Iran had its strike. We don't need another one," Trump said.

According to CNN, Iran fired at least 10 ballistic missiles toward Israel in at least three separate waves on Sunday. The Israeli military said all of the missiles were intercepted.

Two Israeli sources cited by CNN said Israel would deliver a "powerful" response to the attack, raising concerns about further escalation in the region.

The Israeli military said Sunday night that Iran has so far fired four missile barrages towards the country.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. The missiles have triggered sirens across northern Israel.