Iraqi Armed Group Threatens To Attack US Bases If Washington Joins Attacks On Iran

MENAFN - IANS) Baghdad, June 8 (IANS) The Iraqi Shiite militia Kata'ib Hezbollah threatened to attack US military bases and interests in Iraq and the region if Washington joins military attacks against Iran, according to a statement issued by the group.

In a brief statement posted on its website, the group said that "if America intervenes in the confrontation, we will target its bases and interests in Iraq and the region."

The statement came after Iran launched multiple waves of missiles toward Israel on Sunday evening. Air raid sirens sounded across wide areas in northern Israel, and the Israeli military said it intercepted the missile attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Meanwhile, Iraq's Civil Aviation Authority announced the temporary closure of the country's airspace for 72 hours.

The missiles triggered sirens across northern Israel. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage. Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir said the military "will strike the enemy with determination as soon as the order is given."

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps confirmed in a statement that it targeted Israel's Ramat David Airbase with ballistic missiles in response to its "widespread crimes" in Lebanon.

According to Iran's semi-official Fars news agency, Chief Commander of Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Ali Abdollahi said Sunday night that if Israel expands its attacks on southern Lebanon and the Dahieh district south of Beirut, or responds to Iran's actions, it will face more "crushing and regret-inducing blows."

In a statement released in the wee hours of Monday, Iran's Foreign Ministry said that the Iranian armed forces struck a number of targets inside Israel the night before within the framework of the country's legitimate right to self-defense, following Israel's repeated "aggressive actions" against Lebanon and Iran and frequent violations of the April ceasefire.