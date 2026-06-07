U.S. Navy Establishes NSA Stirling In Australia

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) PERTH, Australia – As of May 30, the U.S. Navy has establisheda newnaval supportactivityin Perth, Western Australia as part of AUKUS, the enhanced trilateral security partnership between Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This move follows the trilateral Joint Statement on May 30 confirming that key milestones continue to be met for Submarine Rotational Force – West (SRF-West).

Naval Support Activity (NSA) Stirling will provide support services and programs for U.S. service members, civilian personnel, contractors, and their families assigned to SRF-West, which will support the rotational presence of U.S. and U.K. nuclear-poweredfast attack submarines at Australia's HMAS Stirling base in Western Australia.

“Establishment of NSA Stirling with our AUKUS partners demonstrates our command mission to support the Fleet, warfighter, and family,” said Vice Adm. Scott Gray, Commander, Navy Installations Command.“By providing essential services to U.S. personnel and their families, NSA Stirling will enhance rotational submarine force readiness.”

Navy RegionJapan wastaskedin October2024tostand upNSAStirling is established with the approval of and at the invitation of the Australian Government.

“We are currently in the early stages of establishing NSAStirling,”said Rear Adm. Ian Johnson, commander of Navy Region Japan.“Whilethere is still much work ahead, we are confident in our ability to accomplish this task through strong collaboration with our AUKUS partners.”

NSA Stirling will provide robust support for U.S. service members, civilians, and their families, connecting U.S. personnel to quality housing, healthcare, childcare, and recreation to ensure their well-being during their assignment.

The Department of War's Joint Statement, AUKUS Defense Ministers' Meeting can be found here:

For more informationabout NSA Stirling, contactNavy RegionJapan Public Affairsat: ...

Commander, Navy Region JapanWeb Site:

Commander, Navy Installations Command Web Site:

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