Strategy's Saylor Signals BTC Buy Ahead Of 2X Monthly Dividend Vote

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy, the bitcoin treasury vehicle led by executive chairman Michael Saylor, signaled additional activity in its BTC holdings on Sunday as it nears a pivotal STRC dividend vote. Saylor posted on X a bubble chart tracking Strategy's Bitcoin purchases over nearly six years, hinting that“a good time to add more dots.” The post came ahead of a shareholder meeting where investors will decide whether STRC dividends shift from a monthly cadence to semi-monthly payouts.

CEO Phong Le amplified the message, noting that Strategy's objective is to increase net Bitcoin and Bitcoin per share over time, and that rumors should be treated cautiously until the vote concludes.

Strategy continues to hold a sizable Bitcoin treasury-843,706 BTC with an average cost of about $75,701 per BTC. Bitcoin itself traded around $62,153 at the time of writing, after a roughly 16.6% decline over the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Last week, Strategy announced it had repurchased some corporate debt, temporarily pausing further BTC accumulation and stirring market fears that financing buybacks could require selling BTC.

A signal of renewed BTC purchases from Saylor ahead of STRC news, continuing a pattern of public cues ahead of Strategy's acquisitions. The proposed STRC dividend change would move to semi-monthly payments; passage hinges on 50% of all 85 million STRC shares outstanding as of April 17, 2026. BTC's recent price action has been negative, with Strategy's 843,706 BTC holding carrying an implied cost basis around $75,701 per coin. Debt repurchase last week paused BTC accumulation and raises questions about liquidity and future capital allocation plans. Retail investor proxy voting participation remains historically low relative to institutions, potentially shaping the outcome of the proposal.

Key takeawaysStrategic signals behind the vote and the BTC thesis

Michael Saylor's public signaling has become part of Strategy's cadence ahead of material BTC moves. The executive chairman's social posts, often accompanied by data visualizations from StrategyTracker, historically precede the company's latest crypto purchases and help frame market expectations around Strategy's ever-expanding bitcoin pool. Strategy remains one of the most prominent publicly traded holders of Bitcoin, with a reported 843,706 BTC on its balance sheet and an average acquisition cost near $75,701 per BTC. In the current price environment, Bitcoin traded around $62,153, illustrating the gap between the cost basis of Strategy's holdings and prevailing market prices.

The context matters for investors evaluating the potential impact of further acquisitions on Strategy's per-share Bitcoin exposure and on the liquidity characteristics of STRC-an issue that has gained additional attention as the company navigates a broader sell-off in crypto markets.

Dividend cadence change: voting mechanics and what's at stake

The key decision for Strategy shareholders is a proposed adjustment to STRC dividend payments, shifting from a monthly to a semi-monthly schedule. The company argues that more frequent distributions would reduce reinvestment lag, improve liquidity and market efficiency, and contribute to greater price stability. The amendment requires the support of 50% of all STRC shares outstanding, which stood at 85 million as of April 17, 2026, meaning roughly 42.5 million votes would be needed for passage.

The outcome is expected to be determined at Monday's Strategy shareholder meeting. Cointelegraph requested turnout data from proxy solicitor Alliance Advisors, but did not receive an immediate response. As a practical matter, retail participation in proxy voting has historically lagged institutional engagement; a Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance note from November highlighted that retail holders vote on about 29% of their shares, compared with roughly 77% for institutional holders.

What changes if the measure passes and what to watch next

Proponents contend that semi-monthly distributions would bolster liquidity, shorten reinvestment lags, and theoretically enhance the Sharpe ratio by providing more entry and exit points for investors. Strategy leadership has framed the change as part of a disciplined, time-scaled approach to increasing bitcoin exposure over time while maintaining stability for STRC holders. The company suggested that the new cadence would begin in June, with the first semi-monthly payout expected in July, a detail referenced by Saylor at the Synergy26 conference for registered investment advisors.

Beyond the vote, investors will be watching for any new BTC purchases or other capital allocation moves that could influence Strategy's cost basis and the dynamic between its bitcoin treasury and STRC's market performance. The latest signals from Saylor and StrategyTracker emphasize that corporate actions remain intertwined with the company's long-running strategy of expanding bitcoin ownership while navigating the implications of debt management and liquidity planning.

As the voting process unfolds, readers should keep an eye on turnout figures and any updates on Strategy's Bitcoin accumulation plans, which could have material implications for both STRC holders and the broader narrative around publicly traded Bitcoin treasury vehicles.

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