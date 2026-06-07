Scotland Return To The World Cup After 28 Years, Led By Mctominay The Rio Times

MENAFN - The Rio Times) Scotland · World Cup

Key Facts

- The drought: Scotland have reached their first World Cup since 1998, ending a 28-year absence from the sport's biggest stage.

- The form: Steve Clarke's side beat Bolivia 4-0 in New Jersey on June 6, scoring all four before half-time in their final warm-up.

- The talisman: Napoli's Scott McTominay, a Serie A champion and league MVP, scored and now anchors the midfield he once supported from the fringes.

- The group: Scotland are in Group C with Brazil, Morocco and Haiti, and open against Haiti on June 14 in Foxborough.

- The Brazil link: Scotland face five-time winners Brazil on June 24 in Miami, a repeat of the 1998 fixture that last opened a World Cup for them.

Scotland's return to the World Cup ends a 28-year wait, and the question is what changed in the long gap: a 4-0 win over Bolivia is the hook, but the real story of this Scotland World Cup campaign is a midfield rebuilt around Napoli's Scott McTominay and a patient project under Steve Clarke.

RTAsk Rio TimesHave a question about Brazil or Latin America? Get a straight answer from our reporting asking → A 28-year gap, finally closed

The last time Scotland appeared at a World Cup, in France in 1998, they opened the tournament against holders Brazil and went home after the group stage. It became a familiar ache: a proud football nation that kept just missing out.

For nearly three decades the men's side watched the finals from afar, falling short in qualifying campaign after qualifying campaign. The drought outlasted entire generations of supporters who had grown up on the legend of the Tartan Army abroad.

Qualification was sealed in dramatic fashion, McTominay's overhead kick setting the tone in a decisive 4-2 win over Denmark at Hampden Park. The release of that long-held tension is, in many ways, the emotional core of this campaign.

How the Bolivia win set the tone

Saturday's 4-0 victory over Bolivia in New Jersey was the perfect final rehearsal. Lawrence Shankland headed Scotland in front inside five minutes, McTominay doubled the lead, and Ché Adams struck twice more before the interval.

The scoreline flattered a Bolivia side that themselves narrowly missed out on the finals, but the manner of it mattered. Clarke had asked for sharper finishing, and his players delivered four goals in a half for the first time in this run.

It followed a 4-1 win over Curacao a week earlier, meaning Scotland arrive at the tournament with confidence and, just as importantly, without fresh injuries from the warm-up programme.

What changed: McTominay and a Serie A spine

The clearest difference between 1998 and now sits in midfield. McTominay left Manchester United for Napoli in 2024 and promptly won the Serie A title, was named the league's most valuable player and earned a Ballon d'Or nomination.

He is no longer a useful squad player but a genuine continental star, and he is not alone. Bologna captain Lewis Ferguson and a clutch of other Serie A-based players give Scotland a midfield with a level of pedigree the 1998 vintage could not claim.

Around that spine, Andy Robertson captains the side from full-back and Kieran Tierney adds Champions League experience. This is a squad that has played at the highest club level week in, week out.

The Steve Clarke project

Clarke has been in charge for around seven years, an unusually long tenure in the modern game. He took a side that had become accustomed to falling short and turned major-tournament qualification into something close to a habit, reaching the last two European Championships before this breakthrough.

His method has been patience and organisation rather than reinvention. Scotland defend in a disciplined block, lean on set pieces and trust a core of players who know each other well, a recipe that has slowly raised the floor of what the team can achieve.

There are still weaknesses, most obviously in goal, where Clarke's options arrived at the tournament short of regular club minutes. Scotland have also never progressed beyond the group stage of a World Cup, the bar Clarke has openly set for this campaign.

A pre-tournament blow came when midfielder Billy Gilmour was ruled out, forcing a late reshuffle. Even so, the squad Clarke named looks deeper and more battle-hardened than any Scotland have taken to a World Cup in living memory.

The base camp in Charlotte, North Carolina, reflects the seriousness of the operation, a far cry from the improvised preparations of earlier eras. For Clarke, the long build-up has been about turning a one-off qualification into a side capable of staying at the tournament rather than simply arriving.

Why this Scotland World Cup run matters to Rio Times readers

For a Latin American audience the angle is direct. Scotland share Group C with Brazil and face the five-time champions on June 24 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, a fixture that carries an echo of their 1998 meeting.

The group also pits Scotland against 2022 semi-finalists Morocco and against Haiti, a Caribbean side returning to the finals after more than half a century away. In an expanded 48-team tournament, third place in the group may be enough to advance.

For Brazil, who open against Morocco on June 13, Scotland are the kind of organised, physical opponent that can frustrate a favourite. You can follow the build-up through our wider coverage of the business of Brazilian football in 2026 and a guide to where to watch the World Cup in Rio.

Frequently asked questions

When did Scotland last play at a World Cup?

Scotland's previous World Cup appearance was at France 1998, where they opened against Brazil and exited in the group stage. The 2026 tournament ends a 28-year absence.

When do Scotland play Brazil at the 2026 World Cup?

Scotland face Brazil on June 24 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, the final round of Group C matches. Their opener is against Haiti on June 14 in Foxborough.

Who is Scotland's key player?

Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay is Scotland's standout name, having won the Serie A title and been named the league's most valuable player in his debut Italian season.

How did Scotland do in their final warm-up?

Scotland beat Bolivia 4-0 in New Jersey on June 6, scoring all four goals before half-time through Shankland, McTominay and a double from Ché Adams.

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