Arrival Of Ajaey Kumar Will Give New Strength To BJP In Rajasthan, Says Madan Rathore

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 6 (IANS) Ajaey Kumar formally assumed charge as BJP Rajasthan's new State General Secretary (Organisation) on Saturday.

He will oversee organisational affairs at the BJP state headquarters, the same office previously occupied by his predecessor, Chandrashekhar.

Upon arriving in Jaipur, Ajaey Kumar first visited the Moti Doongri Ganesh Temple to seek blessings before taking charge of his new responsibilities. Later, he was accorded a traditional welcome by BJP workers and members of the Mahila Morcha at the party's state office.

BJP state president Madan Rathore said the appointment of Ajaey Kumar as the BJP Rajasthan State General Secretary (Organisation) would provide fresh momentum and strength to the party's organisational structure in the state.

He expressed confidence that Ajaey Kumar's vast experience and commitment would further strengthen the BJP at every level. Ajaey Kumar arrived in Jaipur on Saturday and attended an organisational meeting at the BJP state headquarters later in the day.

The meeting was attended by state office-bearers, district presidents, organisational in-charges and co-in-charges, representatives of various party wings, and members associated with the party's outreach campaigns.

Rathore said Ajaey Kumar has dedicated his entire life to organisational work and social service, and that the Rajasthan BJP would greatly benefit from his leadership and experience.

He added that the party is already geared up for upcoming elections and will enter the electoral arena with even greater organisational strength under Ajaey Kumar's guidance.

Kumar assumes charge at a crucial time when the BJP is preparing for multiple political and organisational challenges simultaneously.

His key responsibilities will include strengthening the party's booth-level network, enhancing coordination between the government and organisation, effectively communicating the achievements of the Central and state governments to the public, and preparing the party for the 2028 Assembly elections.

Political observers believe that Ajaey Kumar's organisational approach, strategic decisions and electoral planning in the coming months could significantly influence the BJP's future course in Rajasthan.