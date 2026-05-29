Satheesan Govt Promises Menstrual Leave For Schoolgirls In Women-Centric Policy Push

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 29 (IANS) In a major gender focused announcement that immediately grabbed statewide attention, the new Congress-led UDF government in Kerala on Friday proposed up to three days of monthly menstrual leave for schoolgirls as part of an ambitious women and child-centric welfare roadmap.

This was unveiled in Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar's maiden policy address in the Assembly.

The announcement, made during the first policy declaration of the government headed by Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, was presented under a wider initiative titled menstrual dignity, aimed at making educational institutions and public spaces more inclusive and sensitive towards girls and women.

According to the policy address, school students will be eligible for up to three days of menstrual leave every month, while special weekend catch-up classes will be organised to ensure that students do not fall behind academically.

The proposal instantly emerged as one of the most politically and socially significant announcements of the new government's opening legislative session.

Projecting an expansive welfare vision, the government also declared that Kerala would be transformed into the most woman-friendly state in the country.

The address promised equal pay measures for women in workplaces, special welfare benefits for women employed in the unorganised sector and six months of maternity leave for women workers outside the formal employment system.

The government further announced plans to establish public restroom facilities across major towns and ensure access to sanitary napkins, footwear and other essential products for women.

In another major social intervention, the government unveiled an ambitious 'Destitute and Orphan Free Kerala' initiative aimed at making Kerala the first orphan-free state in India.

Drawing from provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the programme proposes large-scale adoption campaigns and a network of trained foster families to rehabilitate vulnerable children through community-based care rather than institutionalisation.

The policy address also proposed strict implementation of Child Care Rules under the Maternity Benefit Act, mandating safe daycare centres and crèches in public offices, industrial establishments, IT parks and workplaces employing more than 50 people.

The sweeping announcements formed part of the Satheesan government's broader attempt to position itself as socially progressive and welfare-oriented from the very beginning of its tenure.