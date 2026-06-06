'Faith Is Personal': Shivakumar On Hindu Rituals At Oath-Taking Ceremony

MENAFN - IANS) Tumakuru, June 6 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said religion is a personal bond between a devotee and the divine and stressed that he respects all faiths.

Responding to a question about the message conveyed by following Hindu rituals during his oath-taking ceremony, Shivakumar said politics was not his primary concern.

“I respect all religions. That is why I invited leaders of all religious mutts. Can we abandon our religion or change our names? We cannot live without religion in any form. Every household performs rituals such as naming ceremonies, ear piercing, and upanayana in accordance with its faith. My responsibility is to safeguard the interests of the state, and I began my work after seeking blessings from all,” he said.

Speaking to media persons near the Nonavinakere Sri Kadu Siddeshwara Mutt, he said he has had a long association with the mutt.

“I am not new to this mutt. I have been coming here for the last 25 years. I have no record of how many times I have visited. At every stage of my life, I have come here to offer prayers and seek guidance, before elections, after elections, and after assuming office. I have not come here as Chief Minister, but as a devotee. This is a place of devotion and divine connection,” he said.

When asked whether he had taken any vow at the Mallaghatta Gangadhareeshwara temple, he clarified,“I have not taken any vow. My only prayer is that people should be well, that the authority entrusted to me should be dedicated to the people, that the state should experience peace and prosperity, and that the lakes of Karnataka should be filled.”

He also assured that development works worth Rs 35 crore are already underway for the sacred Mallaghat region, and that further steps will be taken in consultation with local representatives and the Kadu Siddeshwara Mutt.

After inspecting development works at the Burudeghatta Mallaghatta lake in Nonavinakere, Tumakuru, the Chief Minister said he has visited the historic Gangadhareeshwara temple several times in the past.

He added that water from five sources was brought for his housewarming ceremony, including from this lake, which he described as always full of water.

Shivakumar said he has been observing the region for the past 25 years and finds peace and happiness whenever he visits.

He also highlighted several completed development works, such as canal systems, community halls, and guest houses, aimed at benefiting farmers and local residents.

Amid loud slogans from supporters, Shivakumar, during the oath-taking ceremony, walked to the dais and first paid floral tributes to the portrait of Sri Veera Gangadhara Swamiji, popularly known as Ajjayya, Nonavinakere Ajja, or Veera Gangadhara Ajja. After offering his respects, he proceeded to the podium to take the oath of office and the oath of secrecy.

Shivakumar took the oath while holding a copy of the Constitution and invoked the name of Veera Gangadhara Ajja, the revered seer whom he regards as his spiritual guide.