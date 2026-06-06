Qatar Strongly Condemns Repeated Iranian Attacks On Kuwait And Bahrain

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the repeated Iranian attacks on the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, considering them a flagrant violation of the two countries' sovereignty and a blatant breach of the rules of international law.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the necessity of sparing the region the consequences of these unjustified attacks, and the importance of working towards de-escalation in order to restore security and stability at both the regional and international levels.

The Ministry reaffirmed Qatar's full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain, and its support for all measures they undertake to preserve their sovereignty and security