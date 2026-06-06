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Irish PM Flags Exports Potentially Fueling Russia's War
(MENAFN) Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin on Friday expressed serious reservations about materials produced on Irish soil potentially finding their way into weapons deployed in Russia's war against Ukraine, media reported.
"I would have concerns if material from Aughinish was being used in the war against the Ukrainian people," Martin told reporters in Tivat, Montenegro.
"We don't want to in any shape or form have products that end up as weapons or as explosives that impact Ukraine," he added.
The remarks came amid growing scrutiny of the Aughinish Alumina plant in County Limerick, which has reportedly shipped significant volumes of alumina to Russia, where it is refined into aluminum and subsequently supplied to Russian defense manufacturers. Russian customs data reportedly indicate that shipments of Irish alumina to Russian smelters rose substantially between 2020 and 2024.
Martin said the Irish government would engage with the European Commission over findings emerging from an ongoing investigation by Ireland's Department of Enterprise into the matter. He noted that alumina currently falls outside the scope of EU sanctions and cautioned that any future restrictions would need to carefully account for their impact on European industrial supply chains.
The company operating the facility has pushed back against the prospect of sanctions, warning of potential disruption to alumina supplies across Europe and risks to employment. The plant directly employs 475 people, with 45% of its alumina output exported to Russia last year — figures that underscore the economic complexity surrounding any potential regulatory action.
"I would have concerns if material from Aughinish was being used in the war against the Ukrainian people," Martin told reporters in Tivat, Montenegro.
"We don't want to in any shape or form have products that end up as weapons or as explosives that impact Ukraine," he added.
The remarks came amid growing scrutiny of the Aughinish Alumina plant in County Limerick, which has reportedly shipped significant volumes of alumina to Russia, where it is refined into aluminum and subsequently supplied to Russian defense manufacturers. Russian customs data reportedly indicate that shipments of Irish alumina to Russian smelters rose substantially between 2020 and 2024.
Martin said the Irish government would engage with the European Commission over findings emerging from an ongoing investigation by Ireland's Department of Enterprise into the matter. He noted that alumina currently falls outside the scope of EU sanctions and cautioned that any future restrictions would need to carefully account for their impact on European industrial supply chains.
The company operating the facility has pushed back against the prospect of sanctions, warning of potential disruption to alumina supplies across Europe and risks to employment. The plant directly employs 475 people, with 45% of its alumina output exported to Russia last year — figures that underscore the economic complexity surrounding any potential regulatory action.
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