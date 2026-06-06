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Israeli Army Rejects Ceasefire in Lebanon
(MENAFN) The Israeli military announced Thursday that it will press ahead with its campaign in southern Lebanon, despite a trilateral declaration issued in Washington announcing a ceasefire agreement. Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized that operations will persist until Hezbollah forces are removed from areas south of the Litani River
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Since March 2, Israel has carried out a wide-scale offensive in Lebanon, resulting in more than 3,500 deaths, over 10,600 injuries, and the displacement of more than 1 million people, according to official statistics.
“Fighting in southern Lebanon is ongoing, and the Israeli army continues to target Hezbollah facilities and infrastructure located in and near your villages,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated on the US social media platform X. He urged civilians to avoid traveling south of the Zahrani River “until further notice,” cautioning that “anyone moving south is putting their life at risk.”
Separately, Katz clarified that the ceasefire arrangement reached with Beirut “remains conditional” on the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from southern Lebanon. He added, “Members of the opposition should apologize and acknowledge the major achievement attained so far in Lebanon, both on the ground and politically.”
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Since March 2, Israel has carried out a wide-scale offensive in Lebanon, resulting in more than 3,500 deaths, over 10,600 injuries, and the displacement of more than 1 million people, according to official statistics.
“Fighting in southern Lebanon is ongoing, and the Israeli army continues to target Hezbollah facilities and infrastructure located in and near your villages,” Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee stated on the US social media platform X. He urged civilians to avoid traveling south of the Zahrani River “until further notice,” cautioning that “anyone moving south is putting their life at risk.”
Separately, Katz clarified that the ceasefire arrangement reached with Beirut “remains conditional” on the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters from southern Lebanon. He added, “Members of the opposition should apologize and acknowledge the major achievement attained so far in Lebanon, both on the ground and politically.”
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