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Tax Breaks Approved for Illegal West Bank Settlements
(MENAFN) The Israeli Knesset on Thursday granted final endorsement to a law that provides tax relief to numerous unauthorized settlements in the occupied West Bank.
According to a statement, lawmakers passed the measure in its concluding reading, offering tax advantages to settlements situated in what is described as the “eastern confrontation line zone.”
The proposal was introduced by Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism faction, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Jewish Power faction, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with other parliamentarians.
The bill succeeded with a margin of 32-23 votes. Under this legislation, residents will gain entitlement to tax exemptions for the entire fiscal year and may select among available benefits if they qualify for more than one.
The law is scheduled to come into force in January 2027 and will remain valid until December 31, 2027. It also empowers the finance minister, with the consent of the Knesset Finance Committee, to prolong its application for additional periods of up to two years each.
In a report issued at the end of May, the Israeli anti-settlement organization Peace Now stated that the measure would designate dozens of unauthorized settlements as areas where inhabitants are eligible for significant tax incentives.
According to a statement, lawmakers passed the measure in its concluding reading, offering tax advantages to settlements situated in what is described as the “eastern confrontation line zone.”
The proposal was introduced by Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism faction, led by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, and Limor Son Har-Melech of the far-right Jewish Power faction, headed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, along with other parliamentarians.
The bill succeeded with a margin of 32-23 votes. Under this legislation, residents will gain entitlement to tax exemptions for the entire fiscal year and may select among available benefits if they qualify for more than one.
The law is scheduled to come into force in January 2027 and will remain valid until December 31, 2027. It also empowers the finance minister, with the consent of the Knesset Finance Committee, to prolong its application for additional periods of up to two years each.
In a report issued at the end of May, the Israeli anti-settlement organization Peace Now stated that the measure would designate dozens of unauthorized settlements as areas where inhabitants are eligible for significant tax incentives.
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