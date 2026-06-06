403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Says Tehran Accepts Post-War Nuclear Material Retrieval
(MENAFN) Donald Trump said Wednesday that negotiations with Iran are progressing smoothly and suggested that both sides may cooperate on recovering buried nuclear material once hostilities conclude, according to reports.
He claimed that discussions between Washington and Tehran are “going "very well" and "as of this moment," Tehran has agreed to allow U.S. personnel, in coordination with Iranian authorities, to enter Iran and recover buried nuclear material once the war ends.”
Trump acknowledged that accessing the material would be extremely difficult, but said it remains a priority.
"It's very, very hard to get it ... but nevertheless, I want to get at it," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He also stated that despite recent regional strikes, the ceasefire between the two sides, which he said began in early April, is still holding. He further suggested that an interim arrangement could be reached in the near future as negotiations continue to move forward.
"The negotiation itself has gone very well - actually, very well - even if it happens, and it might not happen, but if it happens, it could happen like over the weekend," Trump said.
Addressing the situation more broadly, he described the nature of ceasefires in the region as different from other conflicts.
"A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world," he said. "You know, I'd say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner."
He claimed that discussions between Washington and Tehran are “going "very well" and "as of this moment," Tehran has agreed to allow U.S. personnel, in coordination with Iranian authorities, to enter Iran and recover buried nuclear material once the war ends.”
Trump acknowledged that accessing the material would be extremely difficult, but said it remains a priority.
"It's very, very hard to get it ... but nevertheless, I want to get at it," Trump told reporters at the White House.
He also stated that despite recent regional strikes, the ceasefire between the two sides, which he said began in early April, is still holding. He further suggested that an interim arrangement could be reached in the near future as negotiations continue to move forward.
"The negotiation itself has gone very well - actually, very well - even if it happens, and it might not happen, but if it happens, it could happen like over the weekend," Trump said.
Addressing the situation more broadly, he described the nature of ceasefires in the region as different from other conflicts.
"A ceasefire there is much different than a ceasefire in other parts of the world," he said. "You know, I'd say in that part of the world, a ceasefire is when you're shooting in a more moderate manner."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment