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Germany Pushes to Restrict EU Protection Rules for Military-Age Ukrainian Men
(MENAFN) Germany said Thursday it aims to tighten rules that currently allow Ukrainian men of military age to enter and remain in the European Union under temporary protection measures, according to reports.
EU member states remain divided on how to handle the issue, with differing national approaches shaping the debate.
“However, I am very confident that we can reach an agreement that moves in this direction, even if the details have not yet been fully worked out,” a German news agency cited Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt as saying during an EU interior ministers meeting in Luxembourg.
The report noted that Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously taken a firm stance on the matter, urging Ukrainian authorities to ensure stricter controls on the departure of young men.
“I asked him to ensure that these young men remain in the country, because they are needed there and not in Germany,” Merz said.
EU member states remain divided on how to handle the issue, with differing national approaches shaping the debate.
“However, I am very confident that we can reach an agreement that moves in this direction, even if the details have not yet been fully worked out,” a German news agency cited Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt as saying during an EU interior ministers meeting in Luxembourg.
The report noted that Chancellor Friedrich Merz had previously taken a firm stance on the matter, urging Ukrainian authorities to ensure stricter controls on the departure of young men.
“I asked him to ensure that these young men remain in the country, because they are needed there and not in Germany,” Merz said.
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