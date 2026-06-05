Hungarian Parliament Pays Tribute To Ukrainian Child Victims Of Russian Aggression

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported to Ukrinform by the State Self-Government of the Ukrainian Minority in Hungary (OUNÖ)

Liliana Grexa dedicated her speech to Ukrainian children whose lives have been changed or taken by the war.

After the speech, Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar personally thanked Liliana Grexa for her speech dedicated to the tragedy of Ukrainian children. For the Ukrainian community in Hungary, this was an important sign that the suffering of Ukrainian children is being acknowledged at the highest state level.

In her speech, Liliana Grexa reminded the audience that Ukrainian children have become among the main victims of the Russian war. According to the data cited, over 700 children have been killed, more than 2,500 have been wounded, and over 10,000 have been deported or forcibly removed from the occupied territories.

However, she emphasized, behind every number lies a human fate-a child who has lost their home, parents, friends, or even their life.

The representative of the Ukrainian community paid special attention to the forced deportation of children. In her words, this is not only about the abduction of people but also an attempt to deprive them of their language, culture, and national identity.

“The Russian aggressor is not only stealing children. He is trying to steal their memory, their roots, and their right to be Ukrainian,” said Liliana Grexa.

She also spoke about Ukrainian children who have found refuge in Hungary. Even though they are safe, they worry every day about their family and friends who remain in Ukraine.

Despite the war, Ukrainian children continue to study, play music, dance, and engage in creative activities. Liliana Grexa is convinced that it is in this resilience that hope for the future lies.

Zelensky: Ukraine's future and every child's fate must not depend on Moscow's ballistic missiles

On the Day of Remembrance for Children Killed as a Result of Russian Aggression, the words about a“stolen childhood” served as a reminder to all of Europe: protecting Ukrainian children is not just a Ukrainian matter.“It is a shared moral duty of the civilized world,” emphasized the State Agency for Refugees of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, President Volodymyr Zelensky stressed that Russia must be held accountable for its crimes. According to him, since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed over 700 children in Ukraine.

Photo: OUNÖ