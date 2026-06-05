New Assam Ministers Hazarika, Borah On Their Roles, Responsibilities

New Ministers Acknowledge Responsibility

Newly-inducted Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika thanked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for giving a opportunity and pledged to work for the people of Assam. Speaking to ANI, Hazarika said, "It's a huge opportunity for me. The party leadership has given me a chance, and I will try my best to work for society and for the people of Assam. Being a minister is always a big responsibility. The people of Assam have given us 102 seats, which means they have given us even more responsibility. Therefore, we have to do more work, and we will do it."

Newly inducted Assam Cabinet Minister Bimal Borah also acknowledged the challenges of assuming ministerial responsibilities in the state due to its diverse population and geography. Borah said, "It is a very challenging day to take the oath of office as a minister, because Assam is a very large state. There are different communities here, different languages, and diverse geographical terrains. We have to address all of these to fulfil the expectations of our people."

Sarma Cabinet Expanded with 12 MLAs

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expanded his cabinet on Friday with 12 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) taking oath as the cabinet ministers in the third term of the Bharatiya Janata Party's State government.

Among the new faces inducted into the ministry are BJP MLAs Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Nilima Devi and Sushanta Borgohain. Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) leader Keshab Mahanta, who served as a minister in the previous NDA government, has also been included in the new council of ministers. Former Assam Assembly Speaker Biswajit Daimary is another new entrant in the ministerial team.

Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Krishnendu Paul, Pijush Hazarika and Ranoj Pegu are the other MLAs who took oath as cabinet ministers.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 12 legislators as ministers. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was present on the occasion.

The names of the 12 MLAs were announced by Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday. In an X post, Sarma announced, "I am pleased to announce that the following Members of the Assam Legislative Assembly will be sworn in as Cabinet Ministers in the Government of Assam on 5 June at 12:45 PM: Ashwini Ray Sarkar, Ashok Singhal, Bimal Borah, Biswajit Daimary, Jayant Mallabaruah, Kaushik Rai, Keshab Mahanta, Krishnendu Paul, Nilima Devi, Pijush Hazarika, Ranoj Pegu, and Susanta Borgohain."

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