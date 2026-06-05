Body Of Father Swept Away Saving Son In Pahalgam Recovered After 6 Days

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)The body of a Srinagar man who was swept away in the Lidder River while attempting to rescue his son near Pahalgam was recovered on Friday, six days after the incident.Officials said the body of Muhammad Ashraf Mir (42), a resident of Jawahar Nagar, Srinagar, was retrieved from the Amad area of Aishmuqam following an extensive search operation.

Mir had gone missing on Sunday after entering the Lidder River near Langanbal, around eight kilometres downstream of Pahalgam, in a bid to save his teenage son Fahad during a family outing.

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The boy survived the incident, officials said.

Soon after Mir was reported missing, a large-scale search operation was launched involving teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Police, Army, Civil Defence volunteers and local residents.

Search teams continued combing various stretches of the river downstream from the spot where Mir was last seen before his body was finally traced and recovered on Friday.

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Officials said legal formalities are being completed and the body will be handed over to the family for last rites.

Police have taken up further investigation into the incident.

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