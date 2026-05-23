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Petition Lodged In Switzerland Against Starlink Antennas

Petition Lodged In Switzerland Against Starlink Antennas


2026-05-23 02:19:07
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Opponents have submitted a petition with 14,550 signatures in Bern urging the Swiss government to stop the project to build 40 Starlink satellite antennas in Leuk, canton Valais. Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Petition lodged in Switzerland against Starlink antennas This content was published on May 22, 2026 - 11:01 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

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The project would create a“dangerous geopolitical dependence”, said the organisations Campax and“Protection against satellite radiation in the Leuk region”.

The petition is addressed to Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister.

More More Space research Starlink satellite antennae plan divides Swiss village

This content was published on Jun 26, 2025 Plans to install 40 Starlink antennae in the Swiss village of Leuk is meeting with local resistance.

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The campaigners denounce a threat to Switzerland's data sovereignty, claiming Starlink is not neutral. The satellite internet business is developed by SpaceX, Elon Musk's space company.

The Starlink antennas are planned to be installed in inhabited areas and in the Pfyn-Finges nature park in canton Valais with a transmission power significantly higher than that of conventional mobile phone antennas.

The municipality of Leuk granted the building permit in November 2025. An appeal has been filed with the Valais government.

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This content was published on Dec 9, 2025 Swiss town Leuk brushes aside opposition to SpaceX satellite dishes.

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Launched several years ago, Starlink provides internet access in remote areas or those lacking communication infrastructure. SpaceX claims to currently have more than 6,750 satellites in orbit and boasts over 5 million subscribers.

More More SpaceX wants to install 40 Starlink antennas in Swiss canton Valais

This content was published on Jun 12, 2025 Elon Musk's company SpaceX wants to set up 40 antennas in Leuk in the Swiss canton of Valais.

Read more: SpaceX wants to install 40 Starlink antennas in Swiss canton V

Translated from French by AI/sb

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Swissinfo

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