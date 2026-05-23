Petition Lodged In Switzerland Against Starlink Antennas

The project would create a“dangerous geopolitical dependence”, said the organisations Campax and“Protection against satellite radiation in the Leuk region”.

The petition is addressed to Swiss Defence Minister Martin Pfister.

This content was published on Jun 26, 2025 Plans to install 40 Starlink antennae in the Swiss village of Leuk is meeting with local resistance.

The campaigners denounce a threat to Switzerland's data sovereignty, claiming Starlink is not neutral. The satellite internet business is developed by SpaceX, Elon Musk's space company.

The Starlink antennas are planned to be installed in inhabited areas and in the Pfyn-Finges nature park in canton Valais with a transmission power significantly higher than that of conventional mobile phone antennas.

The municipality of Leuk granted the building permit in November 2025. An appeal has been filed with the Valais government.

This content was published on Dec 9, 2025 Swiss town Leuk brushes aside opposition to SpaceX satellite dishes.

Launched several years ago, Starlink provides internet access in remote areas or those lacking communication infrastructure. SpaceX claims to currently have more than 6,750 satellites in orbit and boasts over 5 million subscribers.

This content was published on Jun 12, 2025 Elon Musk's company SpaceX wants to set up 40 antennas in Leuk in the Swiss canton of Valais.

Translated from French by AI/sb