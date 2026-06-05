Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Opens Up On Career Break, Says She Is Selective About Work Choices

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actress and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has opened up about her career choices.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she shared that she prefers to be selective with the projects she takes on, as she is currently waiting for roles that truly excite, challenge, and inspire her as an artist. When asked about her return to acting through OTT platforms and her choice of diverse roles, Suchitra shared that she is enjoying exploring new kinds of characters and stories, especially in the evolving digital space.

“I have completed a few projects, although they have not been released yet. To be honest, I do not take on too much work because I have not received many offers that I find exciting enough. I am waiting for something that genuinely challenges and inspires me.”

When further quizzed about the growing influence of public relations in the entertainment industry and Ameesha Patel's recent remarks suggesting that some actors focus more on PR than actual work, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi mentioned,“In the early days, there was actual reporting. Journalists would investigate stories, gather information, and then publish it.”

“Today, much of what we see is driven by publicity and paid promotions. However, to each their own. If someone is doing something and finding success through it, then why not? This is an age where visibility matters. If people want to promote themselves, they should feel free to do so. Just because someone criticizes a particular approach does not mean you should stop doing what works for you,” she further explained.

On the professional front, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is known for her work in Hindi cinema, South cinema, and television. In 1994, she made her film breakthrough with“Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa,” a commercially successful and critically acclaimed film opposite Shah Rukh Khan. In the mid-1990s, she ventured into music and released several pop albums, including“Dole Dole,”“Dum Tara,” "A-Ha," and“Zindagi.” After a gap of around a decade, she made her return to films with“My Wife's Murder” opposite Anil Kapoor.