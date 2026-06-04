Sylvester Stallone Reveals 'Rambo 4' Deleted Scene Captured Vietnam Veterans' Disillusionment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Hollywood icon Sylvester Stallone has spoken about the deleted scene from the fourth installment of Rambo and said it should never have been cut from the film.

Stallone shared the deleted scene on Instagram. As per the septuagenarian, the scene perfectly captured the mindset of many soldiers who served in Vietnam. In the clip, the actor is seen having a conversation with Julie Benz.

Stallone is heard saying:“Live your life because you got a good one.”

To which his co-star says:“It's what I'm trying to do.

Stallone responds:“No, what you're trying to do is change what is... That we're like animals. It's in the blood. It's natural. Peace, that's an accident. It's what is. When you're pushed, killing's as easy as breathing.”

“And the killing stops in one place, it starts in another, but that's okay. Because you're killing for your country. But it ain't your country who's asking. It's a few men up top who want it. Old men start it. Young men fight it. Nobody wins. Everybody in the middle dies. And nobody tells the truth. God's gonna make all that go away?“

Stallone wrote in the caption:“This scene should've never been taken out of Rambo 4. It really sums up the mentality of the soldiers that served in Vietnam and were left quite disillusioned.”

Released in 2008,“Rambo” is a war action film co-written and directed by Stallone. The film was the sequel to the 1988 Rambo 3, and is the fourth installment in the Rambo film series based on the character created by author David Morrell.

Stallone stars as John Rambo, who leads a group of mercenaries into Burma to rescue Christian missionaries who've been kidnapped by a local infantry unit. The film also stars Julie Benz, Paul Schulze, Matthew Marsden, Graham McTavish, Rey Gallegos, Tim Kang, Jake La Botz, Maung Maung Khin, and Ken Howard.