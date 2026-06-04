Tourists Barred From Non-Notified Route Near Gulmarg

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)– Police in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday issued an advisory asking tourists not to venture into spots not designated for tourism activities in the Tangmarg-Gulmarg area.

An official said police would regulate and prohibit tourist movement towards the Mulbangil-Batoo route via the Hajibal-Babareshi axis with immediate effect and until further notice.

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He said the police have observed a recent increase in movement of tourists towards interior areas of Mulbangil and Batoo along the route, near the famous ski resort of Gulmarg in the north Kashmir district.

This movement is facilitated in certain cases by tourism service providers, guides and transport operators, the spokesman said.

Members of the public are advised that the Qazipora-Ziran-Batoo-Mulbangil-Hajibal route does not form part of the notified and established tourist circuit and traverses remote areas lacking adequate visitor support and emergency response facilities, he said.

In the interest of public safety and to prevent tourists from venturing into areas not designated for tourism activities, police shall be regulating and prohibiting tourist movement towards the aforesaid route with immediate effect and until further notice, the spokesman said.

He said all hotel owners, guest house operators, homestay owners, travel agencies, tour operators, taxi operators, tourist guides, pony operators and other stakeholders are advised not to facilitate, advertise, organise or encourage tourist visits to the restricted area.

Police teams shall be deployed at appropriate locations to enforce the restrictions, he said.

Any individual, guide, operator, agency or establishment found violating these directions, facilitating unauthorised movement, or otherwise acting in a manner that endangers the safety of tourists shall attract strict legal action under relevant provisions of law, the spokesman warned.

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Tourists are requested to cooperate with the authorities and confine their visits to approved and established tourist destinations in the Tangmarg-Gulmarg area, he said.

ADVERTISEMENTThe cooperation of all stakeholders is solicited in ensuring the safety, convenience and welfare of visitors, the spokesman added.