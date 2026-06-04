Messi In Bisht, Ronaldo In Tears: 5 Memorable Moments From Fifa World Cup In Qatar

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) In 2022, history was made when the Fifa World Cup, football's greatest glory and joy, came to the Gulf region and the Arab World for the first time and Qatar hosted the tournament.

The Qatar edition of the World Cup was a tournament filled with unforgettable moments, from Morocco's historic run to the semi-finals to Argentina lifting the trophy after a dramatic final against France. At the same time, it also carried disappointment for teams that fell short despite high expectations, and intense matches that ended in heartbreak. Overall, it remains one of the most memorable editions of the World Cup, defined by emotion, surprises, and the beauty of football.

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As the world gears up for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, lets take a look at five unforgettable scenes from the previous tournament:

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1. Messi cloaked in bisht

Cosidered by many football fans the GOAT (greatest of all time), Lionel Messi made it in Doha and won the World Cup for Argentina for the first time in his career, after beating France 4-2 on penalties in a heated final watched by millions worldwide.

Before lifting the trophy in a glorious moment, Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani draped the traditional Arab cloak (the bisht) over the Argentina star's shoulders in a gesture of honour, prestige and cultural recognition.

2. Ronaldo cries

In the world of football, there is always this debate on who is the GOAT of the game. While some would pick Messi, others would argue that Portugal national team and Saudi club Al Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo is more worthy of the title.

In Doha, however, a heartbreaking moment unfolded when the superstar could not hold back his tears after his team's defeat against Morocco 1-0 in the quarter finals.

Ronaldo's tears were not for losing one game, they were for seeing the World Cup dream fade away. Many thought this was Ronaldo's last attempt to lift the trophy. However, the 41-year-old striker will be back to lead Portugal in the 2026 Fifa World Cup which kicks off on June 11.

3. Saudi Arabia beats Argentina

Argentina won the title in Qatar, but Messi and his teammates shocked the world when they were beaten by Saudi Arabia 2-1 in the group stage, in what is regarded as one of the greatest upsets in World Cup history.

Despite Messi giving Argentina an early lead during the match, Saudi Arabia made a remarkable comeback in the second half, ending Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run and shocking football fans around the world.

4. Morocco in the semi-finals

In yet another victory for the Arab football in the World Cup, Morocco became the first Arab and North African team to qualify for the semi-finals after their victory over Portugal in the quarter-finals.

While many doubted that Morocco, fondly called the Atlas Lions, would manage to overcome Ronaldo and his team, others argued that with Paris Saint Germain's star Achraf Hakimi and brilliant goalkeeper Yassine Bono on their side, Morocco had every right to dream of qualifying.

Today, the Moroccan national team has risen to seventh place in the latest Fifa World ranking, achieving the highest position in its history and contiuiing to be the top ranked Arab and African team.

5. Surprise early exits

The tournament saw several major early exits that surprised many fans, especially from teams which were expected to go much further:

Germany : Eliminated in the group stage for the second World Cup in a row after finishing behind Japan and Spain in Group E. Belgium : One of the tournament favourites, they crashed out in the group stage after finishing third in Group F behind Morocco and Croatia. Uruguay : Eliminated in the group stage after a dramatic final group match where South Korea advanced instead. Denmark : Also exited in the group stage, finishing behind France and Australia. Mexico : Exited in the group stage on goal difference, despite beating Saudi Arabia on the final day.

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