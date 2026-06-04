Over 34 Tonnes Of Substandard Goods Returned At Islam Qala

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Standards and Quality Authority (ASQA) says that over 34 tonnes of substandard construction and electrical materials have been returned to the exporting country at the Islam Qala border crossing.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the authority said that, in order to prevent the import of substandard goods into the country, two shipments of construction and electrical materials that did not meet national standards were sent back to the country of origin.

The authority added that the rejected consignments included 17,680 kilograms of batteries and 16,630 kilograms of rebar (iron rods).

It said the goods were inspected by the Standards and Quality Directorate at the Islam Qala border as part of routine quality control procedures, and subsequent checks confirmed that they did not meet the required standards.

The authority also stated that it continues to work to prevent the import of substandard goods and is taking practical steps to ensure consumer safety, product quality, and public confidence.

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