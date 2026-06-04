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Uganda: President Delivers State Of The Nation Address Today

Uganda: President Delivers State Of The Nation Address Today


2026-06-04 12:00:09
(MENAFN- African Press Organization) KAMPALA, Uganda, June 4, 2026/APO Group/ --

President Yoweri Museveni today delivers the State of the Nation Address to Parliament and the country.

This is the first State of the Nation Address in this term of the President and Parliament.

The State of the Nation Address is provided for under Article 101 (1) of the Constitution, which says:“the President shall, at the beginning of each session of Parliament, deliver to Parliament an address on the state of the nation.”

The House sitting which marks the start of the 1st Session of Parliament, will be held at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds starting at 2.00pm.

Attendance of the event has been restricted to MPs, staff of Parliament and only a few selected persons, following guidelines put in place to prevent the spread of Ebola.

The event will be broadcast on selected radio, TV stations as well as online outlets.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Parliament of the Republic of Uganda.

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African Press Organization

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