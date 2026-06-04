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US-Backed Deal Seeks Stronger Enforcement of Lebanon-Israel Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Israel and Lebanon have agreed to move forward with measures aimed at reinforcing an existing ceasefire, following negotiations facilitated by the United States, according to a joint statement issued after discussions held in Washington on Wednesday.
The talks took place after a period of heightened tensions that included Israeli air and ground operations inside Lebanon and continued rocket and drone attacks launched toward northern Israel. US officials have previously argued that earlier ceasefire arrangements were weakened by Hezbollah actions conducted outside the authority of the Lebanese state.
“The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of Hizbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hizbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector,” the joint statement read.
The agreement also outlines a new mechanism intended to strengthen security in southern Lebanon.
“The two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors.”
Rather than establishing an entirely new truce, the latest understanding is designed to reinforce previous ceasefire commitments. The proposed pilot zones, where the Lebanese military would assume sole authority, represent the most significant new feature of the arrangement.
The issue of territorial control remains a key point of disagreement between the parties. Lebanese officials have maintained that any durable settlement should include an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. Israel, meanwhile, has insisted that Hezbollah forces must first leave areas near the border before military operations can end.
Israeli troops crossed into Lebanon after Hezbollah entered the conflict in support of Iran during the confrontation involving the United States and Israel earlier this year. In recent weeks, Israel has expanded its ground activities in southern Lebanon, including the seizure of Beaufort Castle, also known as Qalaat al-Chakif.
The talks took place after a period of heightened tensions that included Israeli air and ground operations inside Lebanon and continued rocket and drone attacks launched toward northern Israel. US officials have previously argued that earlier ceasefire arrangements were weakened by Hezbollah actions conducted outside the authority of the Lebanese state.
“The ceasefire is contingent on a complete cessation of Hizbollah fire and the evacuation of all Hizbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector,” the joint statement read.
The agreement also outlines a new mechanism intended to strengthen security in southern Lebanon.
“The two sides agreed with the guidance of the United States to swiftly advance the creation of pilot zones in which the Lebanese Armed Forces will take exclusive control of the territory to the exclusion of all non-state actors.”
Rather than establishing an entirely new truce, the latest understanding is designed to reinforce previous ceasefire commitments. The proposed pilot zones, where the Lebanese military would assume sole authority, represent the most significant new feature of the arrangement.
The issue of territorial control remains a key point of disagreement between the parties. Lebanese officials have maintained that any durable settlement should include an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanese territory. Israel, meanwhile, has insisted that Hezbollah forces must first leave areas near the border before military operations can end.
Israeli troops crossed into Lebanon after Hezbollah entered the conflict in support of Iran during the confrontation involving the United States and Israel earlier this year. In recent weeks, Israel has expanded its ground activities in southern Lebanon, including the seizure of Beaufort Castle, also known as Qalaat al-Chakif.
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