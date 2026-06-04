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EU Moves Closer to Opening First Ukraine Accession Negotiation Chapter
(MENAFN) The European Commission has indicated that the first chapter of Ukraine’s European Union accession negotiations could be opened in the near future, following progress in resolving a long-standing dispute involving Hungary over minority rights issues.
According to reports, the breakthrough came after negotiations between Ukraine and Hungary led to an agreement aimed at addressing concerns related to the treatment and legal protections of national minorities in Ukraine. The issue had previously delayed the start of formal accession talks.
A Commission spokesperson welcomed the development, describing it as an important step forward in Ukraine’s path toward EU membership.
"The commission welcomes the constructive negotiations between Hungary and Ukraine and the agreement to address the remaining issues concerning the rights of people belonging to national minorities in Ukraine," the spokesperson said during a press briefing.
The European Commission stated that the agreement reflects sustained efforts by both sides to resolve sensitive political disagreements and forms part of the broader reform process linked to Ukraine’s EU candidacy.
Officials added that the progress could also facilitate the opening of key negotiation clusters for both Ukraine and Moldova, as part of the EU enlargement framework.
"This is an important step that paves the way to the opening of fundamental clusters for Ukraine and Moldova," the spokesperson said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar reportedly announced that Budapest would now support the opening of the first negotiation cluster after reaching understandings with Kyiv on guarantees regarding minority rights.
The Commission also confirmed that it had maintained close contact with both sides throughout the discussions.
"We were in close contact with both parties when they were discussing the different points," the spokesperson said.
While Ukraine will need to update its accession action plan to reflect the agreement, EU officials expect the necessary adjustments to be completed without significant delay, paving the way for the next stage of the accession process.
According to reports, the breakthrough came after negotiations between Ukraine and Hungary led to an agreement aimed at addressing concerns related to the treatment and legal protections of national minorities in Ukraine. The issue had previously delayed the start of formal accession talks.
A Commission spokesperson welcomed the development, describing it as an important step forward in Ukraine’s path toward EU membership.
"The commission welcomes the constructive negotiations between Hungary and Ukraine and the agreement to address the remaining issues concerning the rights of people belonging to national minorities in Ukraine," the spokesperson said during a press briefing.
The European Commission stated that the agreement reflects sustained efforts by both sides to resolve sensitive political disagreements and forms part of the broader reform process linked to Ukraine’s EU candidacy.
Officials added that the progress could also facilitate the opening of key negotiation clusters for both Ukraine and Moldova, as part of the EU enlargement framework.
"This is an important step that paves the way to the opening of fundamental clusters for Ukraine and Moldova," the spokesperson said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar reportedly announced that Budapest would now support the opening of the first negotiation cluster after reaching understandings with Kyiv on guarantees regarding minority rights.
The Commission also confirmed that it had maintained close contact with both sides throughout the discussions.
"We were in close contact with both parties when they were discussing the different points," the spokesperson said.
While Ukraine will need to update its accession action plan to reflect the agreement, EU officials expect the necessary adjustments to be completed without significant delay, paving the way for the next stage of the accession process.
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