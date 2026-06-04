403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Eleven EU Nations Push for Stricter EU Visa Rules for Russian Nationals
(MENAFN) Eleven European Union member states have called on the European Commission to introduce tougher and legally binding restrictions on Schengen visas for Russian citizens, citing security concerns and continued travel from Russia despite the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to reports.
In a joint letter addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, governments including Poland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Iceland urged a more unified EU approach toward Russian visa policy.
The letter, reported by Polish broadcaster TVP World, was signed by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński.
“In times of geopolitical confrontation, the strength of the European Union lies in its unity,” the ministers wrote, stressing that coordinated rules are necessary to ensure the effectiveness of EU foreign and sanctions policy.
The signatory countries also expressed concern over what they described as continued Russian tourism travel into Europe while the war in Ukraine persists, arguing that this undermines the bloc’s broader political stance.
In a joint letter addressed to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Migration Commissioner Magnus Brunner, governments including Poland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway, and Iceland urged a more unified EU approach toward Russian visa policy.
The letter, reported by Polish broadcaster TVP World, was signed by Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski and Interior Minister Marcin Kierwiński.
“In times of geopolitical confrontation, the strength of the European Union lies in its unity,” the ministers wrote, stressing that coordinated rules are necessary to ensure the effectiveness of EU foreign and sanctions policy.
The signatory countries also expressed concern over what they described as continued Russian tourism travel into Europe while the war in Ukraine persists, arguing that this undermines the bloc’s broader political stance.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment