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Army Escalation Reported with US-Iran in Gulf Region
(MENAFN) A new exchange of military actions between the United States and Iran has been reported in the Persian Gulf, with both sides accusing each other of initiating hostilities and claiming defensive justification for their actions.
According to statements released by Iranian and American military authorities, the confrontation began after a US strike targeted a tanker near the Strait of Hormuz late Tuesday. Washington alleged that the vessel, identified as the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie, was traveling toward Kharg Island in violation of sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States. Reports said the strike damaged the vessel's engine compartment.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) subsequently announced retaliatory action, claiming it had launched naval missiles at what it described as a US-affiliated vessel named Panaya.
The situation escalated further when US forces reportedly struck an Iranian military communications facility on Qeshm Island. American military officials later characterized the operation as a defensive response, describing the target as an Iranian military command-and-control site.
According to statements released by Iranian and American military authorities, the confrontation began after a US strike targeted a tanker near the Strait of Hormuz late Tuesday. Washington alleged that the vessel, identified as the Botswana-flagged M/T Lexie, was traveling toward Kharg Island in violation of sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States. Reports said the strike damaged the vessel's engine compartment.
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) subsequently announced retaliatory action, claiming it had launched naval missiles at what it described as a US-affiliated vessel named Panaya.
The situation escalated further when US forces reportedly struck an Iranian military communications facility on Qeshm Island. American military officials later characterized the operation as a defensive response, describing the target as an Iranian military command-and-control site.
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