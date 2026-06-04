'Doesn't Feel Like India': British Architect Stunned By Chandigarh's Planning, Cleanliness, Goes Viral (WATCH)

A British architect's enthusiastic praise for Chandigarh has captured widespread attention online after he described the city as completely different from the image of India many foreign visitors often expect. Russell Henderson, an architect whose professional journey has taken him across the UK, Australia, Thailand and now Tanzania, recently shared his first impressions of Chandigarh in a video posted on Instagram. Rather than focusing on tourist landmarks or crowded markets, Henderson was struck by the city's meticulous planning, spotless streets and remarkably peaceful environment.

As he walked through Chandigarh's expansive roads and pedestrian-friendly pathways, the architect appeared genuinely impressed by the city's urban design and infrastructure.

"Do you really think this is a city in India?" he asks in the video. "This is nothing like anything you'd expect in India."

Henderson highlighted the city's structured road network, dedicated lanes and spaces for cyclists and pedestrians, and the absence of the heavy congestion often associated with major urban centres.

"You've got double road traffic here, double road traffic there," he said, highlighting the city's wide roads and infrastructure.“I've never seen that before, really.”

The architect was particularly impressed by the sense of openness throughout the city, noting how uncluttered and spacious the streets felt.

"As you can see, it's a very well-planned city. Lots of space, no congestion whatsoever," he said.

Henderson also applauded Chandigarh's cleanliness and the feeling of safety it offered. He revealed that he comfortably explored the city with his camera from morning until night without any concerns.

"I can't see any rubbish anywhere," he remarked while filming.

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Widely regarded as one of India's most carefully planned cities, Chandigarh was designed by legendary Swiss-French architect and urban planner Le Corbusier. Its distinctive grid-based layout, abundant greenery and sector-based planning continue to influence everyday life decades after its creation.

The video quickly resonated with social media users, drawing praise from Indians who welcomed the positive spotlight on a city that often receives less international attention than metropolitan giants such as Mumbai and Delhi.