U-18 Asia Cup: Dominant Indian Women, Men's Teams Book Semi Spots

Indian U-18 Women's Team's Dominant Run

The Indian U-18 Women's Team and the Indian U-18 Men's Team are set to compete in the Semi-Finals of the U-18 Asia Cup 2026 after impressive performances in the pool stages in Kakamigahara, Japan. The Indian U-18 Women's Team finished at the top of Pool A after winning all three of their matches in dominant fashion.

The team scored an incredible 30 goals while conceding only two throughout the Pool stage, according to a press release. India began their campaign with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Malaysia before registering a convincing 3-1 win against Korea. They then produced a fantastic performance in their final pool match, defeating Singapore 25-0 to seal top spot in the standings.

Nousheen Naz has been India's leading scorer with 10 goals so far in the tournament, while Geethasri Nammi has netted five goals. Captain Sweety Kujur has scored four goals, while Priyanka Minz has added three goals to India's tally.

Coach Rani on Semi-Final Clash with China

India will now face China, who finished second in Pool B with two wins and a draw, in the Semi-Final on 5 June at 9:30 AM IST. Speaking ahead of the crucial encounter, Indian U-18 Women's Team coach Rani said, "The journey so far has been fantastic. This is the first time these girls are playing in an international tournament, and they have stepped up to the occasion and performed brilliantly. We have approached this tournament one match at a time, and now our complete focus is on the Semi-Final against China. It does not matter what the opposition does, our priority is to play to our standards, play attacking hockey and convert our chances."

"The girls are very fit and coordinate well amongst themselves. They will fight hard for every ball, play to our strengths, capitalise on counter-attacks and give their best to secure a place in the final," she added.

Indian U-18 Men's Team Secures Semi-Final Berth

Meanwhile, the Indian U-18 men's hockey team finished second in Pool A with three wins and one defeat. India scored 32 goals and conceded only six during their campaign so far.

The men's team opened their tournament with a commanding 13-0 victory against Kazakhstan before suffering a 4-2 defeat against hosts Japan. They responded strongly with a 4-1 win over Korea, followed by a comprehensive 13-1 victory against Chinese Taipei to book their place in the Semi-Finals.

Captain Ketan Kushwaha leads the scoring charts for India with seven goals, while Ashish Tani Purti has scored six goals. Gazee Khan and Shahrukh Ali have contributed three goals each.

Coach Sardar Singh's Strategy for Pakistan Match

India will take on Pakistan in Semi-Final 2 on 5 June at 3:30 PM IST. Pakistan topped Pool B with two wins and one defeat from their three matches. Ahead of the Semi-Final, Indian U-18 Men's Team coach Sardar Singh said, "After playing four matches, we have identified the areas where we need to improve, especially penalty corner attack and defence. We have been working on these areas in separate groups with the defenders, midfielders and forwards to ensure we are fully prepared."

"The players now understand the demands of modern hockey and what it takes to win a tournament at this level. We want to start with the right energy and maintain that throughout the match. One of our biggest strengths is the unity within the team and the structure of our play. We want to continue playing disciplined hockey, trust our passing game and allow our skilful players the freedom to express themselves in key situations," he concluded.

Fixtures

The Indian U-18 Women's Hockey Team will face China in Semi-Final 1, on 5 June at 9:30 AM IST.

The Indian U-18 Men's Hockey Team will take on Pakistan in Semi-Final 2, on 5 June at 3:30 PM IST. (ANI)

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