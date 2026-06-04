Rajasthan: Patwari Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe In Hanumangarh

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, June 4 (IANS) Acting on the directions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Headquarters, the ACB Outpost, Hanumangarh Unit in Rajasthan, successfully conducted a trap operation on Thursday and arrested accused Shriram, Revenue Patwari, red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000.

According to Govind Gupta, Director General of Police, ACB, the Hanumangarh Unit received a complaint alleging that the accused Patwari was demanding a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the complainant for recording a mutation (Intkal) entry in the name of the complainant's father in the revenue records.

Following receipt of the complaint, the allegations were discreetly verified by the ACB. Upon confirmation of the demand, a trap operation was planned and executed under the supervision of Narayan Togas, Deputy Inspector General of Police, ACB.

The operation was led by Sudha Palawat, Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB, Hanumangarh.

During the operation, the accused Shriram was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 15,000, constituting part of the demanded bribe amount.

The trap team immediately apprehended the accused and completed the necessary legal formalities at the spot. The accused is currently being interrogated, and further legal proceedings are underway under the supervision of S. Parimala, Inspector General of Police, ACB.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered a case against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ACB has reiterated its commitment to maintaining transparency and integrity in public administration and has appealed to citizens to report incidents of corruption and bribery. Further investigation into the matter is in progress to ascertain all relevant facts and identify any additional persons involved.

On Wednesday, acting on the directions of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters in Jaipur, the ACB Outpost at Dholpur conducted a successful trap operation and arrested Ramesh Kumar, Junior Assistant posted with Ratanpur Gram Panchayat (Panchayat Samiti Basedi), red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a complainant.

According to Govind Gupta, ACB Director General of Police, the ACB Outpost at Dholpur had received a complaint alleging that the accused Ramesh Kumar was demanding a bribe of Rs 26,000 for issuing a muster roll under the MGNREGA scheme in Ratanpur Gram Panchayat. The complainant also alleged that the accused was harassing him by withholding the work unless the bribe was paid.