Kojo Damptey
- PhD student & Sessional Instructor for the African & Black Diaspora Studies program, McMaster University
Kojo Damptey is a PhD student in the School of Social Work at McMaster University, Contract Faculty for the African & Black Diaspora Studies program at McMaster University and Contract Faculty for the department of Social Work at Wilfrid Laurier University. He holds a B. Eng in Chemical Engineering from McMaster University and an M.A in Interdisciplinary Studies from Royal Roads University. His academic focus revolves around African & Black Studies and Social Work, with particular interest in governance, African Indigenous Knowledge Systems, anti-Black/African racism, and politics, approaching his work through decolonization and Afrocentric frameworksExperience
- –present PhD student & Sessional Instructor for the African & Black Diaspora Studies program, McMaster University –present Contract Faculty, Wilfrid Laurier University
- McMaster University, Social Work
- 2023 The Restoration House COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic: Challenging Systemic Racism and Ableism through Community Solidarity and Action, Special Issue: COVID-19 Pandemic Policies and Systems Reforms 2016 The Death of International Aid (Development): Developing a New Discourse about African Development, The Global Studies Journal
- 2025 Research Cluster for the Study of Racism and Inequality (CSRI) Role: Recipient Funding Source: University of Toronto 2024 Open Educational Resource Grant Role: Recipient Funding Source: McMaster University
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