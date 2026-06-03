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AGT Food And Ingredients Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:47 AM EST - AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.: Announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange of AGT's notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid. Pursuant to the NCIB, AGT intends to purchase for cancellation up to 3,381,324 common shares in the capital of the Company, representing approximately 5% of AGT's issued and outstanding Common Shares. As of May 31, 2026, AGT had 67,626,474 Common Shares issued and outstanding. AGT Food and Ingredients Inc. shares T are trading up $0.66 at $17.66.
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