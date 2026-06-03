Swiss Economy Holds Up Despite Energy Costs, OECD Says
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L'OCDE continue de tabler sur une croissance modérée en Suisse
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Read more: L'OCDE continue de tabler sur une croissance modérée en S
The organisation has trimmed its forecast for Swiss GDP growth in 2026 slightly lower. It expects an upturn from 2027, driven by a recovery in exports as key trading partners rebound from the energy supply shock.
+ Switzerland's fossil fuel dependence explained
Real GDP, excluding sporting events, is expected to grow by 1.1% in 2026 and 1.5% the following year, the OECD said in a report published on Tuesday.
The organisation has made only a slight revision to its December forecast for 2026. Higher energy prices following the US President Donald Trump's war against Iran at the end of February are being offset by the strength of the Swiss franc. While rising oil and gas costs are weighing on external demand and hitting exports, the domestic market continues to underpin the Swiss economy.More More Energy transition Where Switzerland gets its oil and gas
This content was published on May 5, 2026 Switzerland imports its oil and gas. Discover where its energy comes from, key suppliers like the US and Norway, and how the system works.Read more: Where Switzerland gets its oil an
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