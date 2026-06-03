Al-Khulaifi Meets UAE Envoy To Discuss Bilateral Relations

HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dr Mohammed bin Abdulaziz al-Khulaifi has met Saeed Abdullah al-Qamzi, the United Arab Emirates' ambassador to the State of Qatar, to discuss ways of strengthening co-operation between the two countries.

The meeting took place in Doha yesterday and focused on reviewing bilateral relations and exploring opportunities to further enhance collaboration across a range of sectors.

The two sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest.

During the meeting, HE Dr al-Khulaifi wished al-Qamzi success in his diplomatic duties and reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to supporting efforts aimed at deepening ties between Doha and Abu Dhabi.

The discussions come as Qatar and the UAE continue to develop diplomatic and economic relations, with both countries seeking closer co-operation on regional and international matters.