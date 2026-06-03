TABADUL Cross-Regional Trading Platform To Connect Exchanges And Borders

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) activated a new cross-border trading link through the Tabadul Connectivity Platform, to make it easier for investors in Jordan and the UAE to access each other's markets using local brokers and local currencies.

Speaking at the launch event, ADX Chief Operating Officer Saker Asllan noted the activation as a milestone in regional market integration.

ADX Group CEO Abdulla Salem Al Nuaimi said the platform removes many of the barriers that individual investors traditionally face when seeking to invest in foreign markets.

"We facilitated the process of the investor's entry into the other market, especially the individual, through the local intermediary and through the local currency," Al Nuaimi said.

He added "The investor in the UAE, through the local broker, can see opportunities that exist in the Jordanian market directly through their application, with transactions executed in the local currency, and vice versa."

Nuaimi noted that the launch as the beginning of a broader effort to connect regional capital markets.

Asllan said the platform would allow investors to trade in the partner market without opening new accounts abroad or dealing with additional compliance and funding procedures.

"If you are an investor sitting in Jordan and you have an active account with an existing local broker, you don't want to go through the hassle of finding an international broker, opening accounts elsewhere, completing requirements and transferring funds," he said."All the operational aspects are managed by the platform."

According to Asllan, local brokers participating in Tabadul and connected to ADX will be able to offer their clients direct access to partner exchanges.

He stressed that the initiative would enhance the international visibility of companies listed on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE).

"It enhances the accessibility of the ASE to international communities," he said. "It acts as a gateway that enables the flow of information about local listed firms and assets internationally, while also enabling easier market access in both directions."

Asllan pointed to the experience of the Muscat Stock Exchange as evidence of the platform's potential impact. Since joining Tabadul two years ago, trading activity from international investors through the platform has grown significantly, accounting for around 12 per cent of total traded value on the exchange during the first quarter, he said.

"We hope we will have a similar success story with Amman and we will see trading flows and foreign investments coming through this platform," he added.

Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Jordan Securities Commission (JSC) Imad Abu Haltam said the new connection builds on longstanding economic and investment ties between Jordan and the UAE.

"Tabadul Connectivity Platform is an opportunity for both countries, UAE and Jordan, to connect investors and traders among both countries to invest and trade smoothly, with the least cost and greater accessibility for both markets," Abu Haltam said.

He highlighted the performance of Jordan's listed companies, noting that firms traded on the ASE generated more than $3 billion in net profits after tax in 2025 and continued to post strong results in the first quarter of 2026.

"The market capitalisation of listed companies exceeds JD30 billion, equivalent to around $45 billion to $50 billion," he said. "This proves that Jordan is an investment hub for investors seeking security, profitability and liquidity."

Abu Haltam said investor interest was evident immediately after the platform's launch.

"Once we announced the connectivity, we had orders flowing from both exchanges," he said. "This proves that everyone was waiting for this moment to open capital market borders between the two countries."

He expressed optimism that the platform would encourage greater capital flows in both directions and provide investors with more opportunities to diversify their portfolios and manage risk while seeking attractive returns.

The ADX-ASE connection marks the latest expansion of the Tabadul platform, which aims to deepen integration among Arab capital markets and facilitate cross-border investment across the region.