Raids Carried Out In 6 Kashmir Districts In Terror Related Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) unit of police on Wednesday carried out raids in several districts of the valley in a case related to terror activities, officials said.

The officials said based on recent intelligence inputs, technical analysis and sustained investigation, they had identified eight locations in six districts where searches were conducted in the early hours of Wednesday.

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The searches were conducted at two places each in Srinagar and Bandipora districts; and one each in Kupwara, Anantnag, Kulgam and Baramulla districts.

The case registered in 2015 pertains to Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfits, their sleeper-cell networks and activities related to recruitment, radicalisation and facilitating terrorism in J-K.

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The officials said the suspects are alleged to be in contact with Pakistan-based terrorist handlers through encrypted communication platforms and are suspected to be involved in dissemination of extremist propaganda and radicalisation activities.

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