Aspire Zone Subsidiary And Qatar Social Work Foundation Sign Cooperation Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Sports City Advertising Company, a subsidiary of Aspire Zone Foundation, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Qatar Foundation for Social Work to strengthen cooperation in social development initiatives and public awareness campaigns.

The agreement aims to leverage the company's media and advertising platforms to support community-focused programs and social awareness initiatives, helping expand their reach and impact across Qatar.

The memorandum was signed by CEO of Sports City Advertising Company Ali Abdullah Al Muttawaa and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Social Work Rashid Mohammed Al Nuaimi.

Both organizations said the partnership reflects a shared commitment to promoting social responsibility, raising public awareness and supporting national efforts to build a more informed and cohesive society through strategic collaboration and effective communication platforms.